Coach Nolan Respess takes it to heart there is a field in Robersonville named for him.
As unofficial keeper of the Nolan Respess Stadium football field at South Creek Middle/High School, he does what he can to help maintain it - even going as far as painting the yard lines on the field.
“I’ve been known to paint a straight line,” he said with a laugh. “I’ve done it many times.”
“He’s very particular about it,” said his wife, Phyllis.
The field is a symbolic nod to his 30-year coaching and teaching career. A career in which he won five state championships – three in baseball and two in football (not all at the same school).
Respess’ dedication to coaching and giving his all to the students in Robersonville earned a new honor last week. He was named to the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s Hall of Fame.
When Respess was coaching on the (now) South Creek field, the school was Roanoke High School.
“I love that place, I gave a lot of my life there,” he said.
It was on this field he had the opportunity to sow into young men’s lives.
“I hope I was able to make a difference in the lives of those I coached,” he said.
At 81, he gets teary-eyed recalling his glory days back in the 1960s, 70s and 80s. He retired in 1992.
He and Phyllis still attend home football games at South Creek when they can.
His career began in his hometown of Pantego in 1963 coaching girls’ basketball, JV boys’ and varsity boys’ basketball and baseball in the spring.
“I coached three games a night,” he said.
Three years later, when he moved to Robersonville High School in 1966, he added football to the lineup and still coached basketball, JV basketball and baseball. He also taught school.
“I stayed busy,” he said.
In 1975, when Robersonville and Oak City high school consolidated to form Roanoke High, Respess was asked to be coach.
“We won a state championship that first year as a 2A school,” he said. “I’m very proud of that.”
Respess, no stranger to hard work, expected no less from his players during his coaching career.
“Coaching has changed a lot over the years,” he said. “I demanded a whole lot.”
He admits his style of coaching probably wouldn’t work now.
“A lot of times it was my way or the highway,” he continued. “I got ejected from multiple games.”
He may have been tough, but the results were undeniable.
Respess served as the Head Coach for the East in the East/West All-Star Football Game in 1978 and was an assistant coach in the North-South Football Game in 1972.
He was selected as a coach of the year 22 times and was the District 1 Athletic Director of the Year in 1988.
Respess grew up on a farm where hard work was a way of life.
He married his first wife at 16, and less than a year later became a father and continued to attend school.
In 1959, he was given a partial scholarship to attend East Carolina University and play basketball and baseball.
But after two years, because of heavy responsibilities that go along with having a family (working at night and going to school during the day) he gave up playing ball, but not before he was on ECU’s 1961 NAIA championship baseball team.
“It’s the only national championship they ever won. I was a backup catcher - I didn’t play much,” he admitted, but he enjoyed being a part of that team.
Respess graduated from ECU in 1963 and in Pantego, kicked off his 30-year coaching career.
He and Phyllis, who taught at Roanoke for 27 years, have been married 28 years, have between them, four children, six grandchildren, a great-grandchild and a great-grandchild on the way.
Interestingly, Phyllis’ son, (Nolan’s stepson) Wes Hughes is now the Athletic Director and baseball coach at South Creek.
Respess has come out of retirement a few times to help coach at the high school. He helped Coach Brian Pascal (current head football coach at Riverside High School) and later, he helped Hughes after a debilitating injury kept him from being able to coach.
Respess now leads a quiet life. He goes to the Robersonville Country Club seven days a week, where he worked for 24 years after retiring from coaching. He still works there one day a week, plays golf two days a week, and the other days walks and searches for golf balls. In any given week he may have hundreds in the trunk of his car, sorted in boxes according to their brand.
“I find about 100-200 about every week,” he said. “It’s hard work, but I enjoy doing it.”
In the past month he has given 1,000 balls to Roanoke Country Club for their driving range.
He was hoping to be selected, but said it wasn’t the be-all and end-all of his career.
“If it happens, it happens. If it doesn’t… I’ve had a good life,” he concluded.
Phyliss added, “His players knew what he expected. They didn’t want to disappoint, so they did their best to live up to his expectations.”
Respess loves all his former players just like they were his sons, he said.
He still does what he can to help out at his old stomping ground, like edging the field.
“It’s my life. I am a permanent fixture out at that school. I love it,” he continued.
Respess will be joined in the 2023 class with SouthWest Edgecombe’s Sandra Langley from neighboring Edgecombe County. The Class of 2023 will honor two members posthumously: Richard Brenner from Winston-Salem and Spike Corbin from Wilmington. Other inductees from the Class of 2023 include Boyce Deitz from Swain County, David Gentry from Murphy, Jimmy Teague from Reidsville and Mike Terrell from Farmville Central.
When he passes away, he wants to be cremated.
“I want a happy service. I want it held at the Nolan Respess Stadium and I want Jimmy Hagwood (a former player of his) to do the service for me,” he said. “If they sprinkle my ashes at the stadium, I’d be fine with it.”
