WILLIAMSTON – Riverside High School’s varsity boys basketball team is three wins away from a perfect regular season.
The Knights, behind Nashaun White and Avion Pinner, eased past Northside 81-48 Tuesday night on Senior Night in a Coastal Plains 1A Conference contest.
Riverside improved to 10-0 overall and 10-0 in the CPC as White poured in 22 points and Pinner added 20.
The Knights shook off a sluggish first quarter in which they trailed 12-9. But once their defense got cranked up, Northside was powerless to stop it.
Pinner’s dunk at the seven-minute mark got Riverside started, and the Knights even led 7-4 on a Pinner basket off a Shamir Basnight assist. But the Panthers responded with eight of the last 10 points to grab the lead.
A 14-0 run to start the second stanza gave Riverside a lead it would never surrender.
White started the quarter off with two baskets off assists from Pinner and Javion Griffin. Pinner followed with two free throws, and his pass to White made it 17-12 with 4:26 remaining in the first half.
White added a dunk off a steal, and Pinner followed with a steal and slam of his own. Pinner’s bucket at 3:28 made it 23-12 before Northside ended the drought at 3:07.
Undaunted, the Knights responded with an 11-4 flurry (Griffin, Tremell Rhodes, Jadarius Bryant, Pinner and White) to take a 35-18 lead at halftime.
A 26-19 edge in the third quarter widened Riverside’s lead. White had another dunk, Bryant added a three-pointer, and Pinner, Rhodes, Keiontae Saunders, Basnight and Aiden Felton also contributed offense as the Knights took a 61-37 advantage.
White’s six points in the final stanza included another dunk, while Felton, Nyreem Browne, Rhodes, Cole Baker, and Griffin also provided offense.
GIRLS GAME
Riverside 59,
Northside 41
Despite falling behind 6-0 to start the game, the six-player Riverside girls basketball team picked up the pace defensively and that led to plenty of offense in the conference win over Northside.
“This has been my hardest year ever in coaching,” said Lady Knights’ head coach Ben James, whose squad improved to 4-3 in the CPC and overall. “We had players opt out and move away. We played our first game with only five players and we just got Jermaria Brown back (COVID protocols), which has been a big help, as has bringing Shiya (Keshiya Rhodes) off the bench to give us a spark. We are finally starting to come together and I feel like we are about to make a run here at the end of the season.”
Rhodes, Brown and Janeja Perry keyed a 17-9 run over the final five minutes of the first quarter to give Riverside a 17-15 lead.
A bucket by Jean Grace DeHoog tied it at 17-all early in the second quarter, but a steal and bucket by Tanise Myrick gave the Knights the lead for good,19-17.
The defense then provided a tremendous boost, as the home team went on a 20-4 run over seven minutes thanks to traps and man-to-man alignments. Rhodes, Myrick, Brown and Perry sent the Knights to a 39-21 halftime advantage.
Katie Godley’s prowess on the offensive boards led to four points in the third stanza, but the Panthers could only manage two more buckets – both by DeHoog – and trailed 46-29 after 24 minutes.
Myrick, Shaniya Bryant, Perry, Rhodes and Brown (three-pointer) finished off Northside in the final quarter.
Rhodes (22 points), Perry (15), Brown (10) and Myrick (10) paced RHS.