PINETOWN – Riverside High School’s football team fell to 1-3 overall with a 38-20 loss to Northside last week (March 26) in a Coastal Plains 1A Conference game.
The Panthers (4-1 overall, 2-1 CPC) got the scoring started with a 29-yard touchdown run from James Gorham. Chase Tamaini’s extra point made it 7-0 with 7:25 left in the first quarter.
Just 44 seconds into the second stanza, Gorham struck again with a 33-yard run. Tamaini’s PAT made it 14-0 Northside.
Riverside got on the scoreboard on a 10-yard run from Javion Griffin with 10:32 left in the first half. The two-point conversion run failed, leaving the score 14-6.
Northside responded with a one-yard run from Mitch Godley. Tamaini’s PAT boosted the Panthers’ lead to 21-6 with 6:35 left in the half.
The Knights answered with a 47-yard TD pass from Tykeen Freeman to Griffin less than a minute later. The conversion run failed, but RHS trailed by just nine (21-12).
Northside added a 19-yard field goal by Tamaini at the end of the half to take a 24-12 advantage.
The Panthers tacked on another score with 6:26 remaining in the third quarter when Tyler Modlin caught a TD pass from Keifer Boyd. Tamaini’s kick made it 31-12.
Riverside produced its final points seven seconds into the fourth quarter when Griffin scored on a 16-yard run. Griffin’s conversion pass to Jyren Harrell cut the deficit to 11 (31-20).
Modlin’s 19-yard TD run and Tamaini’s extra point with 5:13 left completed the scoring for Northside.
Riverside finished with 191 total yards – 132 passing and 59 passing.
Northside tallied 369 total yards, 331 of it on the ground.
Riverside returns to conference play Thursday night. The Knights will play host to Southside on Homecoming in a CPC matchup.
Kickoff is 7 p.m.
The Knights will also play at home on Monday against Hertford County. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.