AHOSKIE - The Four Rivers 1A Golf Conference Championship was held at the Beechwood Country Club on Monday, April 25.

The participating teams were Riverside High School, Tarboro High School, Perquimans High School, Gates High School and North East Carolina Prep School.

Riverside High School emerged victorious as Conference Champions with a score of 340.

Sam Hardison shot 76 to win Medalist Honors. He made a putt for eagle on the last hole to edge Gabe Wynne, who shot a 77.

The remainder of the teammates shot the following scores:

Isaiah Taylor 85, Trenton Cowan 102 and Grayson Manning 112.

The Riverside Knights will advance to the Regional Championship at Washington Yacht and Country Club on Monday, May 2.

Andre’ Alfred can be reached via email at aalfred@ncweeklies.com.

Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.