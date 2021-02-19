WILLIAMSTON – When Scott Farmer first took a look at his Riverside soccer roster for this season, the word he initially thought of was rebuilding.
However, after the first week’s matches last week, the Knights’ coach has altered his thinking.
“I really didn’t know how today was going to go, considering Northern Nash is a bigger school and the fact we are such a young team,” Farmer said after Riverside came up short, 3-1, against the Class 2A Knights at home on Thursday (Feb. 4).
“We had played back to back (RHS beat SouthWest Edgecombe 7-3 the day before) and today was about seeing what we have. You know you’re going to come out of the season with three or four losses, but after today and the way we played in this first week, I think it will be a tremendous accomplishment if we finish with a winning record with this team considering we have several kids who haven’t played since middle school and some who have never played.”
In Thursday’s match, Riverside (1-1 overall) controlled the action through the first 10 minutes had three opportunities to score but couldn’t convert.
Northern Nash took a 1-0 lead on a goal by Rony Luque and then added another tally late in the first half for a 2-0 advantage.
Farmer made liberal substitutions throughout the match to help determine his rotation.
“The only way to find out what you have and how they can contribute is to play them and see what they can do,” he said.
Northern Nash added its final goal 17 minutes into the second half by Brantley Miller to extend its lead to 3-0.
Riverside got on the board a few minutes later when Seth Camacho converted a shot from 20 yards away on the right ride.
“I thought as big as they were, I was pretty pleased with the way we played,” Farmer said. “We have got to quit making the short passes and lead (the strikers) a little bit more. We had some opportunities offensively that we didn’t take advantage of either.”
Jones Manning was kept busy by the Northern Nash strikers. He recorded 19 saves in addition to allowing three goals.
The day before (Feb. 3), Riverside opened its season with a victory over 2A SouthWest Edgecombe on the road.
The Knights trailed early but rallied with four goals in the first half to lead 4-2. They then added three more goals in the second half while allowing just one.
Dillon Taylor and Noah Nicholson each collected a pair of goals for Riverside, while Camacho, Dylan Johnson and Bryan Castenada added one goal each.
Manning played all 80 minutes in goal and recorded nine saves in picking up the win for the Knights.
“Yesterday we were more aggressive offensively,” Farmer said. “We were moving people around and the young ones really stepped up to help the seniors and experienced players, and that’s a good thing.”
As with other sports, soccer players have to wear face coverings whether on the field or manning the bench. An officials’ timeout at roughly the halfway point (similar to basketball) is used to allow players to get acclimated to the masks. Daily temperature checks and the usual answering of COVID-related questions remains a part of the daily routine.
“All I want to see them gel and hopefully come out with a winning record this year,’ Farmer said. “We lost a lot of our scoring but have some juniors and seniors back and the young ones are developing – not only for this year but for next year.”