Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in North Carolina... Roanoke River Near Williamston affecting Martin County. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Carolina... Tar River At Greenville affecting Pitt County. Tar River at Rock Springs affecting Pitt County. For the Tar River...including Greenville...Major flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice... The Flood Warning continues for the Roanoke River Near Williamston. * From Saturday evening until further notice. * At 9:00 AM EST Friday the stage was 11.7 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow evening and continue rising slowly for the next several days * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Widespread low land flooding is expected adjacent to the river. Operations at the water treatment plant in Williamston are impacted by water. &&