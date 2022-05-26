Briley Bickerstaff was seeing double at the NCHSAA State Track meet Saturday in Greensboro.
For the second time this year, she took home two first-place awards in state track meet competitions.
Both times, she won medals for being the fastest female in the 1600/mile run and the 3200/2 mile run for 1-A schools.
The first event was the State Indoor Track Meet in February.
In Saturday’s outdoor track finals, she ran the 1600 in 5:12.30 and the 3200 in 11:14.47.
Several Riverside athletes qualified to travel to Greensboro to compete at the state level.
Janiya Ransom won third in the state for the female high jump, clearing five feet.
The men’s 4x200-meter relay team, comprised of Kumasi Hines, Shamir Basnight, Tyquan Bunch and Tykwaille Williams, placed third with a time of 1:31.23.
Also, the men’s 4x100-relay placed sixth.
Tyquan Bunch placed sixth in the men’s long jump.
Coach Mark Cagle said, “Everybody performed better than I expected. Janiya did great. Being third in the state as a freshman is incredible.”
Ransom also ran in the women’s 4x400-meter race, which placed sixth and the women’s 4x800-meter race, which came in seventh.
Also, the women’s 4x200-meter team came in fifth place.
Cagle said Bickerstaff’s wins were the culmination of five years of working with her and the hard work she put in.
“I put her through more than I put anyone through – ever,” he said. “It is what she wanted.”
He said in the races Bickerstaff led from beginning to end.
“It wasn’t even close,” Cagle said.
Bickerstaff beat her closest competition by at least 20 seconds in both races.
Bickerstaff feels Cagle’s push to make her do intervals at practice was key to her wins.
“Doing intervals is the most painful thing in the world,” she said. “But afterward, honestly, it’s the best feeling.”
She describes them as high intensity workouts for a short period of time, with short periods of rest between.
“You go as hard as you can,” she said.
Receiving double awards made the long days of practice worth it, she added.
“Getting those state championship titles is like a fairy-tale ending to my high school career. Everybody kind of dreams about going out with a bang and that happened this weekend,” she said. “I can’t thank the community enough for their support.
She said it was her desire to win more than talent that sealed the wins.
“I wanted to win,” she said. “If you have enough will, you can achieve it — if you work hard.”
Bickerstaff will continue to train throughout the summer and is hoping to walk on the cross-country team at North Carolina State University.
“Running is such an important part of my life. It has saved me in more ways than one.
“I’m not finished yet,” she said. “I’m ready to move on to the next level.”
Other results from the State Meet can be found at nc.milesplit.com.
