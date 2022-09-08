Last Thursday night, Riverside High School’s Athletic Department honored a Martin County native who made his mark on high school football — from a field in Williamston all the way to the record books.
It was the first time in many years Ricky Lanier, a 1967 graduate of E.J. Hayes High School, made it back to Williamston.
The guest of honor was joined on the sidelines by three of his former teammates — Dr. Herb Davis, Kenneth Johnson and Verlon Godard — all who played for the legendary Coach Herman Boone.
Storytelling commenced and laughter was soon to follow. Lanier’s brothers, as he called them, spoke of the impact Boone had on them as if they played just yesterday.
“Coach Boone was way ahead of his time,” Lanier explained. “From early on, he taught me the ins and outs of playing quarterback and being a team person.
“And,” he paused. “I miss him a lot.”
Boone passed away in 2019.
Lanier described a photo Boone gave him with the inscription, “Without you there would be no me,” calling it dear to his heart.
Since 1967, his name has stood in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association records books as being responsible for the most touchdowns scored in a single game. That night the magic number was 13 touchdowns in an 80-0 win over Snow Hill.
Lanier also remains among the state’s top individual scorers in basketball. His high game was against – Snow Hill.
But he is quick to tell you, it was never just about him.
“This means the world to me,” Lanier told reporters. “But they (his teammates) deserve the recognition just like I do, they always have.”
At halftime, Phil Woolard, Riverside High School’s Athletic Director, chauffeured Lanier to the 50 yard line for his moment in the spotlight.
The announcer spoke of Lanier’s example of excellence in the classroom and on the field.
While playing for Coach Boone, Lanier also excelled in the classroom, becoming a National Merit Scholarship finalist and recruited by numerous colleges.
Woolard, along with Dr. Shannon Cecil, RHS Principal and Asim McGill, MCS Director of Student Engagement, presented Lanier with a plaque which read:
Presented to Ricky Lanier
In recognition of breaking barriers and setting examples for our future student athletes.
As a coach and History teacher, the evening was one for Phil Woolard’s own record book.
“It’s hard to explain how special it was to be able to recognize Mr. Lanier while he could be a part of the event,” said Woolard. “Then to be able to spend a little time hearing the stories of this man and his teammates — that was a night I will never forget. I started the night admiring him and his teammates for their accomplishments, but ended the night with new friends.
“Our young people need to know the stories of Mr. Lanier and his teammates,” he continued. “On and off the field, there are so many lessons we can take from them. I wanted to make sure everyone knew, as was stated in our halftime address to the EJ Hayes Alumni: ‘The names of the schools have changed over the years but you will always have a home at Riverside High School’.”
When his time on the field was done here in Williamston, the 1967 EJ Hayes High School graduate became the first African American scholarship football player in the history of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
He did not wait long to head back to the record books.
In 1969, Lanier set a record at UNC for most yards rushing from the quarterback position during a 61-11 win over Virginia Military Institute. The media guide recorded 174 yards. According to a longstanding debate, that number may have actually been 199 yards.
After graduation from UNC in 1970, Lanier joined the coaching staff at North Carolina Central and later worked for IBM.
In 1990, Lanier landed in Greensboro where he followed the legacy of his parents and taught science at West Guilford High School for 17 years.