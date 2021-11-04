WILLIAMSTON - The Riverside Knights hosted visiting opponent Southern Wake Academy from Holly Springs, in the first round of the2021 Men’s Soccer Championship-1A playoff.
The Knights beat Southern Wake on Monday, Nov. 1, by a score of 4-2.
The game was intense and evenly matched, as both teams see-sawed back and forth between both goals with deliberate intentions of scoring.
Southern Wake scored one goal in each period, while the Knight points came in the second half. The Knights ended Southern Wake’s season by scoring two penalty points that took place after regulation time had expired.
Knights junior Dylan Johnson scored two points, while Lucas Thomas and Alex Garcia tallied one goal each.
Cameron Lilley and Bryan Castenada both had nine steals. G. Villegas contributed eight take aways.
Riverside freshman goalie Kirkland Tice superior defense aided the Knights in their victory, as he racked up 18 saves and was awarded the Max Preps Soccer “Player of the Game.”
Riverside High School will host the second round playoff match at 6 p.m. today, Thursday, Nov. 4, against the Hobbton Cougars from Newton Grove.