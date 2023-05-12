Riverside baseball and softball bring in wins recently Brandice Hoggard Staff Writer May 12, 2023 29 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WILLIAMSTON - The Lady Knights softball team hosted the Eastern Christian Home School (ECHS) Trailblazers on Thursday, May 4.The Knights started the first inning by putting a run on the board. The Trailblazers were unsuccessful in scoring a run in the same inning.Although ECHS had a slow start in the first inning, they came back in the second inning placing four runs on the board with the Knights not scoring any.Even though the Knights were outscored in the second inning, they came back in the fourth inning scoring four more runs.Both teams were held scoreless in the fourth and fifth innings.The Knights put a run on the board in the sixth with the Trailblazers not scoring.The Trailblazers put another run on the board in the seventh inning with Riverside not scoring.Tuesday’s game against the Trailblazers was a close game, it ended with a final score of 6-5, Knights win.The following week the Riverside Knights softball team hosted KIPP Pride on Tuesday, May 9 as a part of the NCHSAA 1A Softball Championship.The Lady Knights started out strong in the first inning bringing in nine runs, while KIPP was unable to score any.The Knights went on to score nine more runs in the second inning, with KIPP not scoring any.Neither team was able to bring any runs in for the third, fourth and fifth innings of the game.The game ended in five innings of play with a final score of 18-0, the Knights.RHS BaseballWILLIAMSTON - The Riverside Knights baseball team hosted the Bertie Falcons at home on Tuesday, May 2.The Knights were able to score one run in the first inning while the Falcons did not score any.Neither team placed a run on the board in the second inning.Though they had a slow start, the Knights came back in the third inning scoring nine runs with the Falcons not scoring any.Both teams put two runs on the board in the fourth inning. In just five short innings of play the final score of the game was 12-2, Knights.Later in the week, the team traveled to Ocracoke to face the Dolphins on Friday, May 5.The Knights fell short in Friday’s matchup against the Dolphins.The final score was 2-0, Dolphins victory.Brandice Hoggard can be reached via email at bchoggard@apgenc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest eEditionThe Enterprise Get The App! Enterprise Special Editions Medical Directory 2023 SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesMartin County Crime BlotterNew festival headed to WindsorTwo crashes cause one death, havoc in Martin CountyManson earns new designation of CFSPMartin County Crime BlotterCooper named Chamber DirectorMartin County Crime BlotterWilliamston captures multiple safety awardsMartin County Crime BlotterCloudwyze closing in on Williamston connectivity Images