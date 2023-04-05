Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: April 5, 2023 @ 3:13 pm
WILLIAMSTON - Riverside piled up the wins this week.
The Riverside-Martin Knights baseball team hosted the Tarboro Vikings on Tuesday, March 4.
The Knights put six runs on the board in the first inning, with the Vikings not scoring any.
Riverside-Martin continued their scoring rally putting seven more runs on the board in the second inning.
The Knights continued strong with scoring four runs in the third inning.
While the Viking did not score any runs in the second, third, fourth or fifth innings, the game ended in five innings of play with a final score of 17-0, the Knights.
The Lady Knights traveled to Swan Quarter on Monday, March 3 to face the Mattamusket Lakers.
The Lady knights brought home the win against the Lakers with a final score of 20-0.
Later in the week they hosted the Tarboro Vikings and brought in that win also.
Riverside-Martin girls scored seven runs in the first inning with Tarboro not scoring any runs.
The Lady Knights went on to score two runs in the second inning and eight runs in the third inning, with the Vikings not scoring any runs in either inning.
After three innings of play the final score of the game was 17-0, the Knights.
Brandice Hoggard can be reached via email at bchoggard@apgenc.com.
