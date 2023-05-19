PINETOWN - The Riverside Knights baseball team traveled to Pinetown to face the Northside Panthers on Friday, May 12 for the second round of playoffs.
Riverside started the first two innings, scoring one run in each inning. The Panthers did not score any in the first, but were able to score two in the second inning. Neither team scored a run in the third inning.
Northside scored two more runs in the fourth inning with the Knights scoring one run.
Neither team scored a run in the fifth inning.
Riverside scored three runs in the sixth inning, with Northside scoring four runs.
The Knights ended the game scoring one run in the seventh inning.
Although the Knights put up a good effort, they fell short to the Panthers with a final score of 8-7.
The Knights ended their season in second place in the Four Rivers Conference.
RHS Softball
OXFORD - The Riverside Lady Knights softball team traveled to Oxford to take on the Oxford Prep for the second round of playoffs on Friday, May 12.
Both teams had a slow start in Friday’s game going the first three innings not scoring any runs. Both teams scored two runs in the fourth inning.
Although Riverside had a slow start in the game, they finished the game scoring four more runs in the seventh inning with the Griffins not scoring any.
The final score of the game was 6-2, the Knights.
Riverside had nine hits and two errors in Friday’s game.
Later the following week, on Tuesday, May 16, the Riverside Knights traveled to Calypso to face the North Duplin Rebels in the third round of the playoffs.
Riverside’s season ended in the third round of playoffs against the Rebels.
The final score of Tuesdays game was 12-2, North Duplin win.
The Knights finished their season third in the Four Rivers Conference.