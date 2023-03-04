Riverside Baseball and Softball seasons begin Brandice Hoggard Staff Writer Mar 4, 2023 40 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WILLIAMSTON - The Riverside varsity baseball team began their season on Tuesday, Feb. 28 against the Northside Panthers.The varsity softball team began their season against the John Paul II Catholic Saints, also on Tuesday.The Knights fell short to the Panthers in seven innings of play. The final score was 13-3 in favor of the Panthers.The Lady Knights began the first inning scoring six runs, with the Saints scoring 1.Both teams went two more innings with no runs scored. Riverside broke that in the fourth inning putting another run on the board.The Knights went on to score two more runs in the fifth inning and two more in the sixth with JohnPaul not scoring any. The final score to the game was 11-1, with the Knights claiming victory.Brandice Hoggard can be reached via email at bchoggard@apgenc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest e-Edition Martin County Enterprise To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 What 2 Watch Greenville Magazine - Winter 2023 Eastern Living - January 2023 Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Inspire Magazine 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesBGCS takes home league titlesBear Grass middle school girlsMartin County Crime BlotterSuspects in December shooting arrestedMartin County Crime BlotterMedical marijuana passes senate voteGrimes defines county agricultural impactChicken dishes are often requested...RHS teacher named to 2023 Educators of Excellence TeamRawls presented Order of the Long Leaf Pine Images