WILLIAMSTON - Bryson Banks allowed just four hits and one run over five innings, while the Riverside offense came up with nine hits and took advantage of six North East Carolina Prep errors with some well-timed stolen bases to defeat the Huskies 13-1 in a Four Rivers 1A Conference baseball game on Tuesday.

Riverside emerged 5-7 overall and 3-2 in the FRC, while NECP dropped to 3-4 overall and 2-3 in the conference.