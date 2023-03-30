WILLIAMSTON - Bryson Banks allowed just four hits and one run over five innings, while the Riverside offense came up with nine hits and took advantage of six North East Carolina Prep errors with some well-timed stolen bases to defeat the Huskies 13-1 in a Four Rivers 1A Conference baseball game on Tuesday.
Riverside emerged 5-7 overall and 3-2 in the FRC, while NECP dropped to 3-4 overall and 2-3 in the conference.
The Huskies got off to a good start against Banks. In the top of the first inning, Jalil Everette led off with a single to right, and an error moved him to third.
One out later, Everette scored on Landon Browning’s groundout and Tyson Watson followed with a single. But Watson’s courtesy runner, Tro’mereun Cotton, was picked off by Banks to end the frame.
Riverside used hits from Jyren Harrell, Banks and Seth Thomas, the four aforementioned errors, a walk and a hit batter to plate five runs in its half of the inning.
A single and two groundouts plated Harrell (single) in the second inning to make it 6-1.
Everette singled with two outs in the top of the third but was left stranded after Chandler Mitchum lined out to centerfield. Riverside made it 7-1 in the bottom of the third when Banks blooped a single to right field, and his courtesy runner, Alijah Lassiter, stole second, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a groundout by Thomas.
Browning doubled and advanced to third with two outs in the top of the fourth when Jarrett Warren reached on an error. Banks squashed the threat by coaxing a fly ball to right field.
The Knights then batted around in the bottom of the fourth and collected six runs on four hits (a triple by Jackson Harrell, an infield single by Noah Cottle, a double from Banks and a single (plus an error) off the bat of Trent Mizelle and two walks (Cameron Lilley and Brody Whitaker) to extend their advantage to 12 runs.
NECP put a runner on base (Anthony Cairo with a walk) in the top of the seventh inning, but he was erased on a fielder’s choice by Brock Burgess. Burgess was then caught stealing and a flyout to third ended the contest.
Banks struck out three and walked one in getting the victory for Riverside.
Mitchum suffered the loss for NECP after going the first three innings. Browning appeared in relief by throwing the fourth frame.
The teams play again at 4:30 p.m. on Friday at Indian Lakes Sports Complex in Tarboro.
Riverside was coming off an 11-10 nonconference loss at Roanoke Rapids on Monday (March 27).
The teams went back and forth with the Yellow Jackets holding a 9-7 lead after five innings.
The Knights scored two runs in the top of the sixth and one in the seventh to take a 10-9 lead only to see Roanoke Rapids tie it in the bottom of the seventh and win it with a run in the bottom of the ninth.