WILLIAMSTON- The Riverside Knights put the North East Carolina Prep (NECP) Huskies on a short leash last Thursday during a home soccer match.
Riverside pounded in seven goals on the Huskies and held them scoreless in the Four Rivers 1A Conference match. The Knights bombarded the Huskies’ goalie with an onslaught of goal attempts that proved to be to much for the opponent to handle.
The Knights defense was just as effective.
When the Huskies had the rare opportunity to have the ball on the Knights side of the field, they were quickly and effectively shut down. A stellar performance by the Knight earned them a 7-0 victory.
Lucas Thomas, Seth Camacho and Noah Nicholson had two goals each. Dylan Johnson contributed one goal for the Knights.
Alex Garcia had two assists, while Seth Camacho and Noah Nicholson had one apiece. Landon Stalls led the team in takeaways.
Riverside scored two goals in the first half and tacked on five more in the second.
The Knights have an overall record of 4-4 and a 2-0 record in the 1A Four Rivers Conference placing them in first place.
The Knights will travel to Tarboro for a rematch against NECP at 6:00 p.m. Monday, Oct 18.