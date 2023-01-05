WILLIAMSTON - A three-point shot that swirled around the rim before spinning out right at the buzzer helped break the hearts of Riverside varsity basketball fans here Tuesday night as the Knights fell to Bertie 65-56 in overtime.

With the score tied 56-all, Shamir Basnight, who scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half, launched what looked to be the game winner in regulation, prompting his already-standing bench – and much of the home crowd – to heave victory fists in the air and even begin to storm the court.

