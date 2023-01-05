WILLIAMSTON - A three-point shot that swirled around the rim before spinning out right at the buzzer helped break the hearts of Riverside varsity basketball fans here Tuesday night as the Knights fell to Bertie 65-56 in overtime.
With the score tied 56-all, Shamir Basnight, who scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half, launched what looked to be the game winner in regulation, prompting his already-standing bench – and much of the home crowd – to heave victory fists in the air and even begin to storm the court.
But instead, all watched helplessly as the ball spun and fluttered away – no good.
In overtime, the Knights went stone-cold as Bertie (8-3, 3-0) scored all nine points in the extra period to pull out the win. It was Riverside’s first league loss.
Riverside opened the game with six unanswered before an 8-2 Bertie run sparked by Zymiere Dempsey that knotted the game at 8-8 with 2:16 remaining in the quarter. The two teams swapped leads from there before Bertie Settled for a 12-11 lead after one period of play.
As the second quarter opened, it was Bertie’s turn for an 8-2 run and a 20-11 lead before Riverside whittled it down to 22-17 with a run of their own.
But the Knights claimed just one more point the rest of the half as Bertie surged thanks to a 9-1 run and posted their largest lead of the game (29-18) at the mid-break.
A 7-2 Riverside run, sparked by Basnight trimmed Bertie’s edge to six (33-27). The Knights’ Tyler Whitehurst – who had 15 of his game-high 21 in the second half – teamed with Basnight to get the Falcons’ edge down to just three points (39-36) headed to the last eight minutes.
Bertie opened the fourth with five unanswered, including a huge trey from Trevon Halleran, who managed seven of his 11 points total in the quarter. The Falcon lead swelled to nine (50-41) on a steal and lay-up by Kye Pillmon-Holley.
But Bertie picked up fouls on four straight possessions and Riverside capitalized and an 8-2 Knights’ run got them within two points (52-50) with two minutes remaining.
Jah’Kelvin Rascoe banked in a baseline lay-up for a four-point lead. Halleran fouled out at the 1:46 mark before Basnight answered to keep it a two-point game (54-52).
Riverside, who’d only been whistled for three fouls prior in the half, picked up two quick ones, but kept Bertie off the free throw line. Whitehurst then swiped an in-bounds pass with 18 seconds left giving the Knights their first tie-score (54-all) since the first quarter. Tyquan Bunch then made good off another Bertie turnover and Riverside led it 56-54 with 14 seconds left.
Ten seconds ran off before Rascoe drained a jump shot with four seconds remaining. Riverside coach Bobby Williams then designed a play on the perimeter, setting up Basnight for the last-second miracle.
But it never came.
Instead, the game went to a four-minute overtime and after both teams failed to convert in the first two minutes, Bazemore hit a jump shot, then Rascoe stole the in-bounds pass amidst all the gym noise and scored again (60-56) with just over a minute left. Bazemore then sealed the win with a pair of free-throws and a three-point play allowing the Falcons to remain unbeaten in 1A Three-Rivers Conference play.
Its two-game win streak snapped, Riverside (5-5, 2-1 in conference) had a non-conference game before a trip to Tarboro to face North East Carolina Prep, then hosting South Creek on the Jan. 10, while Bertie is at South Creek on the Jan. 6.