Twenty-two Riverside High School track and field athletes qualified to compete in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) State Championships in Greensboro this Saturday, May 20.
Last weekend, at the NCHSAA Regional Championships, students who placed fourth or higher, advanced to the state competition.
Out of 21 schools, the RHS girls finished third overall, and the boys finished fourth. Several athletes qualified in more than one event.
“The team performed even better than I expected,” said Coach Mark Cagle. “I think everybody finished higher than what they were seeded in almost every event, which is always the goal.”
Cagle said he was “extremely impressed with the boys’ 4x800 and the girls’ 4x800.” The girls ran the relay in 10 minutes and 51 seconds; and the boys ran the race in just over nine minutes.
Although impressive, 22 is not the highest number of athletes he has ever taken to the State meet. He said the record is 30.
“[This team] might not be the most talented of any group I have coached, but they are extremely hard-working. We have figured out how to get the most talent out of those kids that we can,” he continued. “They work hard in practice; they work hard in the meet. They want to succeed, and it definitely shows.”
Cagle coaches the track and field team along with Clarence “C.P.” Pointe, Joseph Keyes and Bob Girani.
The following are the RHS athletes who qualified for the NCHSAA State Meet, along with their events:
Females:
Briley Bickerstaff won second place in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:31.81; first place in the1600-meter run with a time of 5:17.76; first place in the 3200-meter run with a time of 11:31.31; and first place in the 4x800-relay, along with Alyssa Roscoe, Janiya Ransom and Cori’Ana Carter with a time of 10:51.91.
Janiya Ransom also won first place for the high jump with a height of 5-00.0; and fourth place in the 4x400-relay, along with Cori’Ana Carter, Kiona Coffield and Zion Jenkins with a time of 4:56.04.
Kiona Coffield also won third place in the long jump with 15-00.00.
Jania Dolberry, Tamyah Rhodes, Zion Jenkins and Trasuanti Bell won third place in the 4x200-relay with a time of 1:54.68.
Males:
Shane Griffin won fourth place in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:16.13; third place in the 1600-meter run with a time of 5:00.10; and third place in the 4x800-relay, along with Jyqwaille Williams, Weston Brown and Jayden Ransom with a time of 9:18.86.
Tykwaille Williams won second place in the 100-meter sprint with a time of 11.60; and third place in the 200-meter sprint with a time of 23.54.
TrayQuan Bell, Tyquan Bunch, Kumasi Hines and Shamir Basnight won first place in the 4x200-relay with a time of 1:32.64.
Tyquan Bunch also won first place in the long jump with 21:04.50.
Shamir Basnight also won third place in the long jump with 20:05.00.
TrayQuan Bell, Shamir Basnight, Kumasi Hines and Tyquan Bunch took fourth place in the 4X100-relay with a time of 45.33.
Jyren Harrell also won fourth place in the high jump with a height of 5:10.00.
