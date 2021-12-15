The Riverside Knights Cross Country team had a successful season and expects the same in winter indoor track.
Riverside High School Coach Mark Cagle stated proudly, “We ended last year on a high note in spring track. Briley Bickerstaff won the state championship in the two mile and Tyquan Bunch won the state championship in the long jump. So we had a little momentum going into the cross country season."
“We had a great cross season, the girls won the conference championship and came in third in the regionals, which gave them the opportunity to run in the state championships. The boys came in second in the conference and fifth in the regionals,” he added
The entire girls team went to Greensboro for cross country state championship, along with two boys that qualified-Shane Griffin and Noah Nicholson for the cross country state championship.”
The girls that attended the cross country state championship were Briley Bickerstaff, Ivanna Vasquez, GiGi Carranza, JaNiya Ransome, Alyssa Roscoe and Cori’Ana Carter.
Coach Cagle stated, “Briley Bickerstaff was runner-up at the state championship and ranked second place 1A in the entire state.”
The state championship took place in Nov. 2021, in Kernersville.
“We took a week off and then started with winter track in November of 2021,” Cagle said. “We took a week off before we started practice for indoor track. We had approximately three to four practices before our first meet.”
“The first meet was in Franklinton and Bickerstaff qualified in two events for the state meet, the mile and two mile. Nicholson qualified in the 500 meter for the state meet,” Cagle added.
“We set 12 school records in our first meet and nine more at the meet in Rocky Mount. Briley qualified in the 1000 meter, so she’s qualified now in three events for the state championship. Noah qualified in the 300 meter dash for the state championship. So we are headed in the right direction.” Cagle noted.
Saturday was the third event of the season and was held at Northeastern High School in Elizabeth City.
“Our cross country season was a strong season. We have not had a full girls team in about three to four years. This year we had seven,” the Coach said. “So this year we had a full girls team and full boys team. We have a lot of eight graders looking forward to coming up and running for us. So we should have a strong showing next year as well.”
On Saturday, the Lady Knights ran the four by 800 meter relay. Their time was 11:34, but they needed 11:30 to qualify. They still have until Feb. 5, to qualify.