WILLIAMSTON - The Riverside Knights hosted the Gates County Barons at home for a Four Rivers 1A varsity boys basketball game Tuesday.
Riverside escaped with a last second basket to beat their conference rival, 48-46.
One would have thought the Barons didn’t stand a chance against the Knights offense. The Knights, who flourish on their well-known transition game, seemed a bit much for Gates.
In contrast, Gates’ offense is represented by the slow, walk the ball up court and methodically call plays style.
The Knights transition game had them ahead eight points by halftime.
Riverside’s master gunner, Darius Lewis, introduced Gates County to his long range shot, as he opened the scoring with a three ball.
Gates County premiere guard Dorien Melton, showed his skills in getting to the basket and countered with a layup, while he was fouled in the act. Melton was able to make one the two free throws which adjusted the score to 3-1, Riverside, with 7:13 left on the clock.
The Knights unleashed both air and ground assaults on the Barons which included another three-pointer by Lewis accompanied by a strong move in the paint by Terrell Burns.
At the end of that offensive surge, Riverside had added nine more points to the scoreboard.
The Barons called a timeout with 3:49 on the clock and the Knight leading 12-1.
The Barons deviated their rhythm from the transition to the slow walking offensive pace. This strategic maneuver paid dividends quickly as Melton was able to produce another basket for the Barons.
Tyler Whitehurst made good on two free throws with 2:15 left in the first quarter. The Barons’ generated three more points before the end of the first quarter with a free throw from Melton along with two points from Damari Cooper.
The offensive change was looking up for the Barons, but Riverside would still be ahead 14-6 at the end of the quarter.
Melton came out firing and banged a three within the first 25 seconds of the second quarter.
Riverside’s master hunner Lewis responded with a trey of his own to keep the deficit by eight points.
Melton scooped up a Riverside loose ball and took it to the rack for two points and a foul. Melton shot the “and-one” with confidence and was successful.
Jyreen Harrell was fouled and both free throws improved Riverside’s lead to 19-12.
Gates County continued the slow the offensive pace and generated five unanswered points narrowing Knights lead to 19-17.
The Barons offensive physiology began to disturb and disrupt the Knights rhythm, forcing them to play the slow offense as well.
Even though the score at halftime showed Riverside leading 31-23, one could tell that the Knights were not comfortable as their scoring was a bit off kilter.
Burnell made an adjustment to the scoreboard first for the Knights with a basket at 7:03 in the third quarter.
Gates County responded with back-to-back buckets.
Riverside’s scoring just wasn’t the same and veteran Head Coach Bobby Williams recognized this and called a timeout with 4:31 on the clock and still leading, 33-27.
After the timeout Gates once again scored consecutive buckets, narrowing their deficit down to two points, 33-31.
Realizing the rival was closing in, Lewis fired a successful three ball and re-established the comfortable lead that the Knights had possessed.
The third quarter ended with the Knights still winning, 36-31.
Lewis reiterated his intent and banged another trifecta immediately in the fourth quarter adding to Riverside’s lead 39-31
Gates continued with the “slow good” offense and retaliated with a nine-point excursion that put them in the lead for the first time in the game, 40-39.
The lead switched two times and finally settled with Gates ahead 44-41.
The hot hand of Knights’ Lewis still had ammo left and confidently launched another trey that found the inside of the rim, knotting the score at 44-all.
On the next play Lewis’ hot hand was utilized differently as he committed larceny of a basketball and converted the steal into two points, swaying the lead back to the Knights.
The Barons had seen enough and called a timeout with 2:16 left in regulation.
Within 15 seconds after the timeout Gates produced a bucket by Semaj Cross which equalized the score to 46-all.
It seemed evident that neither team wanted to go into overtime as they desperately tried to produce a basket.
Gates had possession of the ball with less then a minute to play. Melton backed up to the top of the key as he watched the precious and valuable ticks fade from the clock. Melton made a move to the basket but turned the ball over with 34 seconds left to play.
Riverside in an instant was able to get back in the transition offense after the turnover but could not get a good look at the basket. Timeout was called by Riverside with 14.3 ticks left to play.
Riverside’s Jaah Basnight tried to drive in the paint and lost the ball. With quick instincts Basnight dove on the ground, recovered the ball and shovel passed the ball to Jayden Ransom who soft touched it into the rim from one foot away.
Game over and Knights win, 48-46.
Darius Lewis hot hand scored more than half of Riverside’s points with 26.
Dorien Melton led the Barons in scoring with 17 points.
