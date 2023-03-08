ROCKY MOUNT – The Riverside High School girls track team edged Rocky Mount 72-62 to win a non-conference meet at Rocky Mount High School on Monday.
ROCKY MOUNT – The Riverside High School girls track team edged Rocky Mount 72-62 to win a non-conference meet at Rocky Mount High School on Monday.
The Riverside boys finished third with 31 points, trailing Rocky Mount and Nash Central.
Top-five results for the Knights are as follows:
BOYS
• 100-meter dash: Tykwaile Williams fourth (11.74)
• 200-meter dash: Tyquan Bunch first (23.54), Tykwaille Williams second (23.74)
• 300-meter hurdles: Zyier Johnson fifth (55.94)
• 400-meter relay: Riverside second (44.84)
• 800-meter relay: Riverside second (1:33.40)
• 1,600-meter relay: Riverside third (4:00.00)
• 3,200-meter relay: Riverside third (10:54)
• Long Jump: Tyquan Bunch first (21-08). Shamir Basnight second (19-06)
• Triple Jump: Jaden Thomas second (36-00)
• Discus: Gerald Pippens fourth (88-08), Jamir Price fifth (88-00)
• Shot Put: Gerald Pippens second (39-02), Justin Webb fourth (38-03)
GIRLS
• 100-meter dash: Jania Dolberry third (13.74)
• 200-meter dash: Jania Dolberry third (28.44), Shanai Benson fifth (29.54)
• 400-meter dash: Shani Benson first (1:04.64), Kiona Coffield fifth (1:12.04)
• 800-meter run: Janiya Ransom first (2:41.90), Ivana Vazquez-Rojas fifth (3:02.80)
• 1,600-meter run: Janiya Ransom first (6:21.80), Ivanna Vazquez-Rojas third (6:45.10)
• 3,200-meter run: Ivanna Vazquez-Rojas second (15:25), Leticia Carranza fourth (17:57)
• 300-meter hurdles: Ellyonna Thompson fourth (1:07.94), Jazmin Taylor fifth (1:10.34)
• 400-meter relay: Riverside second (56.34)
• 800-meter relay: Riverside second (2:07.70)
• 1,600-meter relay: Riverside first (4:31)
• 3,200-meter relay: Riverside second (13:33)
• High Jump: Janiya Ransom first (5-00), Brinaisia Little third (3-10)
• Long Jump: Zion Jenkins first (14-10), Kiona Coffield second (13-03.50), Tashiya Bond thired (13-02.50), Kianna Spruill fifth (11-10)
• Triple Jump: Tashiya Bond second (29-04.50)
• Discus: Mikiyah Davis second (69-00), Zihanna Lightfoot third (65-05), Amiyah Stancil fifth (60-09.50)
• Shot Put: Zihanna Lightfoot first (30-09), Mikiyah Davis fourth (24-09), Amiyah Stancil fifth (24-01)
