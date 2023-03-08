Riverside track 1

Janiya Ransom won the 800-meter and 1,600-meter runs for the Riverside girls track team on Monday at Rocky Mount.

 JIM GREEN/Rocky Mount Telegram

ROCKY MOUNT – The Riverside High School girls track team edged Rocky Mount 72-62 to win a non-conference meet at Rocky Mount High School on Monday.

The Riverside boys finished third with 31 points, trailing Rocky Mount and Nash Central.