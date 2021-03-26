Riverside High School’s boys golf team finished in second place overall in a nonconference meet on Thursday at the Ayden Country Club.
Davis Wynne tied for second place individually with an 18-hole score of 80.
His younger brother, Gabe, tied for sixth (83), while Isaiah Taylor was ninth (88), Sam Hardison was 13th (96) and Trenton Cowan was 19th (119).
The other teams in the field were “B” teams from J.H. Rose and D.H. Conley, and South Central.
Rose finished first in the team standings with a score of 324. Riverside was second with 347, followed by Conley (366) and South Central (379).
On March 16, Riverside won a 9-hole Coastal Plains 1A Conference match at Roanoke Country Club.
The Knights finished with a team score of 177, followed by Northside (204), Southside (215) and Pamlico County (220).
Davis Wynne was first individually with a nine-hole tally of 41. Gabe Wynne followed with 43 for second place, Taylor tied for third (44), Hardison was eighth (49) and Cowan tied for 11th (56).