The Riverside High School golf team continues to play well in Coastal Plains 1A Conference matches this season.
The Knights have won their last three league events by more than 30 shots over the next-closest team and outdistanced the field in a non-conference match recently.
Over their past four matches (through April 15), the Knights were winning by an average of 69.5 shots per match.
Last Thursday (April 15), Riverside shot a collective team score of 323 to defeat John A. Holmes (451), Mattamuskeet (456) and Manteo (462).
Davis Wynne of the Knights placed first with a 74 over 18 holes at Nags Head Golf Links.
Gabe Wynne shot an 81 for second place, followed by Isaiah Taylor (83) in third.
Sam Hardison was fifth (85) and Trenton Cowan tied for seventh (101).
On April 14, Riverside defeated Northside 167-194 in a CPC match at Bayview Golf Course in Pinetown (Beaufort County).
Tarboro was third with a 218 and Southside carded a 222.
Gabe Wynne was first overall with a nine-hold score of 38. Davis Wynne and Sam Hardison tied for second (42) while Taylor was fourth (45) and Cowan (46) tied for fifth place.
The week before, Riverside won a pair of conference matches.
On Tuesday (March 30), the Knights defeated Northside 327-405) in an 18-hole match at Roanoke Country Club in Williamston.
Davis Wynne was first (74) while Taylor and Hardison (84) tied for second place. Gabe Wynne was fourth overall (85) and Cowan took eighth place (118).
The Knights eased past Northside 164-210 on Monday, March 30 in a nine-hole match at Cotton Valley Golf Course in Tarboro.
Davis Wynne led the way with a 38, followed by Taylor in second (39), Gabe Wynne in third (40), Hardison in fifth (47) and Cowan in 11th (55).