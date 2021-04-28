The Riverside High School boys golf team wrapped up the Coastal Plains 1A Conference title earlier this week.
The Knights out-shot Northside 308-376 in an 18-hole match at Cotton Valley Golf Course in Tarboro on Monday.
Southside was third (391), followed by Tarboro (464) and Pamlico County (482).
Davis Wynne was first overall with a score of 75. Sam Hardison ended up second with a score of 76, followed by Isaiah Taylor in third (78), Gabe Wynne in fourth (79) and Trenton Cowan tied for 13th (107).
The Knights were also victorious in a pair of matches last week.
The Knights defeated John A. Holmes 330-454 (Manteo was third at 451) in a nonconference event at Roanoke Country Club in Williamston on Thursday (April 22).
Davis Wynne (77) was first overall, while Gabe Wynne was second (79), Isaiah Taylor took third (84), Sam Hardison ended up fifth (90) and Trenton Cowan finished seventh (112).
In a Coastal Plains 1A Conference match at Minnesott Beach on April 19, Riverside defeated Pamlico County 164-202, while Southside finished with 213 and Tarboro 223.
The Knights were led by Davis Wynne, who was first overall with a score of 36. He was followed by Taylor, who tied for second (41), Hardison in fourth (43), Gabe Wynne (tied for fifth at 44) and Cowan (ninth overall with a round of 52).