WILLIAMSTON - There is a passage that says “Give honor to where honor is due.”
That honor was bestowed upon a game-changing coach by the name of Peggy Taylor last week.
Coach Taylor was honored on Thursday night, Oct. 13 at a home volleyball match as one of the leaders who helped take sports to another level at Williamston High School in which it is still benefiting from her dedication today at Riverside High School.
A product of South Lenoir High School, Coach Taylor arrived at Williamston High in 1978 after a stop at North Pitt High School.
In addition to her responsibilities in the classroom, Taylor coached tennis, basketball and softball. Coach Taylor tonight as she was the force behind volleyball beginning at then, Williamston High School.
Matter of fact, few know that her presence is here at every home match. It involves volleyball boundary lines and a screwdriver, but that’s a story for another time.
Bill McCartney, the longtime football coach of the University of Colorado Boulder, once said, “All coaching is, is taking players where he can’t take himself.”
Coach Taylor was that kind of leader - more concerned with the person wearing the uniform, the whole person, rather than with wins and losses.
Today she cites her major accomplishments as seeing her student/athletes mature and grow to be good citizens, good moms and to represent all professions. Teachers, lawyers, doctors, stay at home moms.
She said over and over in preparation for tonight that she had done nothing… it was her girls that did it all. They should get the recognition and accolades.
In conversations leading up to the event, she never mentioned any wins or losses. That was never her focus. It was always about the players.
Another trait of a great coach.
Coach Taylor was the driving force behind another program which made a tremendous impact on Williamston High School. She started SASI, Student Athlete Summer Institute, at Williamston High School.
SASI is a prevention program that targets teams of student athletes enrolled in grades 10, 11 and 12 in North Carolina’s public high schools.
The curriculum includes activities centered on leadership development, effective teamwork and lifelong skills for healthy living.
She cited this as the best program the North Carolina High School Athletic Association has ever developed.
Coach Taylor has impacted both Williamston High School and countless students and athletes that crossed her path.
She was presented a plaque on behalf of Riverside Athletics to say thank you and to let Coach Taylor know she is a selfless leader that has impacted more people than she will ever know.
Riverside High Athletics was honored to present a plaque that read:
Presented to Peggy “PJ” Taylor In Grateful Appreciation For Your Long Term Commitment to Williamston High School And Our Female Athletes Your Dedication Has Been An Inspiration Riverside Athletic Department Oct 13, 2022.