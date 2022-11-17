...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Alligator, Neuse and Bay and Pamlico and
Pungo Rivers and Albemarle, Croatan and Roanoke and Pamlico
Sounds.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT
THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the mid to upper
20s possible.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From late Thursday night through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Knights varsity girls Head Coach C.P. Pointe gives instructions to his team.
WILLIAMSTON - Tis the season for sneakers squeaking on the pinewood and whistles tweeting non-stop, as high school basketball season approaches.
Though some schools players are still involved in the late stages of football, the varsity girls get an early jump on preseason scrimmages.
Riverside’s annual Jamboree incorporates training for NCHSAA basketball officials and real world scenarios for NCHSAA teams as well.
Riverside’s Varsity Girls Head Coach C.P. Pointe oversaw the event and invited several teams to participate. Fish plate dinners were sold at the event as well.
Participating teams were, John Paul II Catholic School, J.H. Rose (junior varsity and varsity, John A. Holmes High School and hosting school Riverside High School.
Family, friends, coaches and staff from various schools (even ones not involved) showed up to see what this year’s competition will possibly be bringing to the table.
“We lost six seniors last year and gained six freshmen, so a very young team. We are working on effort this year. Playing hard, going to get the loose ball, just the small things that will make a difference in the game,” Pointe elaborated.
“There were a lot of good things I saw today, good victory over a good team, J.H. Rose, and I’ll see what the rest of the day holds,” conclude Coach Pointe.
The schedule for the day was broken down into three sessions. Those sessions were broken down into three games. The games consisted of four minutes of warm-up time, 15 minutes (running clock) for both the first and second half and a four minute half-time.