WILLIAMSTON – South Creek put up a good fight in the battle for supremacy in Martin County.
But, in the end, the talent and numbers on Riverside’s sideline moved to the forefront and the Knights rolled to a 44-12 Four Rivers Conference win at home Friday.
The Cougars came out with something of a surprise, attempting – and recovering – an onside kick on the opening play of the game. The visitors drove to near the red zone, but an interception ended the drive.
It took the Knights just four plays to get on the board as Tyquan Bunch broke off a 79-yard run for a touchdown with 5:10 to play in the first quarter. The conversion failed, but the Knights led 6-0.
The Cougars were undeterred, however, bouncing back to put together a 73-yard scoring drive capped by a Tayvon Lee five-yard run with 10:32 to play in the second quarter. The conversion run failed, but the score was knotted at 6-all early in the second quarter.
Ty Freeman then led the Knights back down the field, capping a six-play drive with an 18-yard touchdown pass to Terrell Burns. Bunch added the conversion, and the Knights led 14-6 with 6:36 to play in the first half.
After holding the Cougars on downs, Riverside struck again when Jaylen Williams scored from nine yards out. Freeman added the two points and Riverside led 22-6 with 1:09 to play in the second quarter. It remained that way through the intermission.
Riverside scored again midway through the third quarter when Williams scored on a 55-yard run. Freeman added the two-point conversion and Riverside led 30-6.
South Creek’s next drive ended when Kamario Haywood picked up a fumble for the home team and rumbled 56 yards to paydirt. Freeman again added the conversion run, and the Knights took a 38-6 lead with 6:22 to play in the third quarter.
Bunch added another score for the Knights, going in from 16 yards out with 8:32 to play in the contest. The conversion failed, but Riverside held a commanding 44-6 advantage.
South Creek scored late in the contest – with 1:38 to play – on a 10-yard pass from Amarion Norman to Vance Rogers. The conversion failed, establishing the 44-12 final.
Riverside will close out the regular season Friday when they make the short trek to Bertie for a 7 p.m. contest in Roy L. Bond Jr. Stadium.
South Creek will be at home in the friendly confines of Nolan Respess Stadium as they host Gates County in the regular season finale.