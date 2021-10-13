WINDSOR- The Riverside Knights traveled to Bertie High School to play the Falcons’ in a conference match last Thursday.
The Knights have an overall record of 9-3 and a 6-0 record in the 1A Four Rivers Conference. Riverside won the match 9-0.
In the singles competition, No. 1 seed Sydney Sparrow (Riverside) bested Kaitlyn Hoggard 8-0.
No. 2 seed Lindsey Sexton (Riverside) defeated Courtney Hoggard, 8-1.
No. 3 seed Meredith Eure (Riverside) topped Lauren Burden, 8-0.
No. 4 seed Caroline Gibbs (Riverside) bested Macy Hoggard, 8-0.
No. 5 seed Breanne Guidry (Riverside) defeated Ja’Meer Bell, 8-1.
No. 6 seed Justice Spruill (Riverside) edged Chassidy Harmon, 8-6
In the doubles competition, No. 1 seed Sparrow and Sexton (Riverside) defeated Hoggard and Hoggard 8-2.
No. 2 Eure and Gibbs (Riverside) topped Burden and Bell 8-2 and No.3 seed Guirdy and Spruill (Riverside) edged Hoggard and Harmon 8-6.
The 1A Four Rivers Conference Tournament started on Oct. 13 in Williamston.