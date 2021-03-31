WILLIAMSTON – Riverside High School’s tennis team won five of six singles matches and went on to defeat Bear Grass Charter School 7-2 in a nonconference match Monday at West End Courts.
The Knights improved to 2-2 overall with their second straight win. Bear Grass fell to 2-1 overall.
The lone singles winner for the Bears was Ethan Clemmer, who defeated Daniel Lee 8-2 at No. 1.
Riverside won the remaining singles events as all of them were close.
No. 2 Connor Bone edged Jackson Ingalls 8-4; No. 3 Kishan Patel slipped past Brett Bragg 8-6; No. 4 Eric Carranza edged Evan Allen 8-6; No. 5 Avery Williams defeated Garrett Gardner 8-6 and No. 6 Bradley Reason held off Nate Mizell 8-6.
The Knights also took two of three doubles matches.
The No. 1 pairing of Lee and Bone defeated Clemmer and Ingalls 8-4, while the No. 2 duo of Williams and Carranza defeated Bragg and Allen 8-5.
The doubles win for Bear Grass Charter came at No. 3, where Gardner teamed with Mizell for an 8-5 triumph over Reason and Patel.