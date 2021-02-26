...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North
Carolina...
Roanoke River Near Williamston affecting Martin County.
For the Roanoke River...including Williamston...Minor flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps.
...The Flood Warning remains in effect...
The Flood Warning continues for
the Roanoke River Near Williamston.
* Until further notice.
* At 8:00 AM EST Friday the stage was 12.2 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 8:00 AM EST Friday was 12.2 feet.
* Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.4 feet
Sunday evening.
* Impact...At 12.0 feet, Widespread low land flooding is expected
adjacent to the river. Operations at the water treatment plant in
Williamston are impacted by water.
&&