 Thadd White Group Editor

WILLIAMSTON – It wasn’t looking good for the home team.

Bertie was likely one first down away from sealing an upset win at “The Swamp” Friday night, but the Knights’ defense stiffened and stopped the attempt and set up a near last-minute touchdown as Riverside rallied to a 36-32 victory.

Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.