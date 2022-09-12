CHOCOWINITY – A battle of early-season unbeaten teams lived up to the hype Friday night.

Riverside trailed with five minutes to play, drove downfield and scored before holding off Southside 23-20. The Knights improved to 4-0 with the win while Southside tasted defeat for the first time in 2022.

