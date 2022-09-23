Generally clear. Low 46F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: September 23, 2022 @ 11:11 pm
Riverside remained unbeaten tonight (Friday) with a 41-20 victory at Washington County.
The Knights led 14-0 early on and held a 22-12 halftime edge before pulling away with 14 points in the third quarter.
The Riverside football team improved to 6-0 overall and 2-0 in the Four Rivers Conference.
Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.
