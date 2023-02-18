Riverside rolls by Perquimans, Tarboro Brandice Hoggard Staff Writer Feb 18, 2023 53 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WILLIAMSTON - The Riverside varsity boys basketball team gained two wins, while the varsity girls suffered a setback.The Riverside Knights took on the Perquimans Pirates, pulling out the win in the match against them on Friday, Feb. 10 and then they defeated the Tarboro Vikings on Monday, Feb. 13 at Riverside.Even though they were delayed in the start with scoring 12 points and the Pirates scoring 13, the Knights soon caught up.They ended the second quarter scoring 15 points to the Pirates 15 points. At the half, the score was 28-27.Still being delayed in getting the lead over the Pirates, at the end of the third quarter Riverside scored 13 points and Perquimans scored 16.They made up for their delay in the fourth quarter, scoring 32 points and Perquimans scored 19 points.Riversides Tyler Whitehurst led the team with 43 points in the game. Jysen Shepherd followed Whitehurst with 12 points in the game.This win for the Knights advanced them to 8-5 in the Four Rivers Conference.In Riverside’s matchup against the Vikings they came out on top to continue their winning streak.The final score for the game was 79-68. This win against Tarboro put the Knights 9-5 in the North Carolina Division 1A conference.The Lady Knights lost their game to Perquimans on Friday, Feb. 10 with a final score of 54-45.This loss put them at 3-9 within their conference.Brandice Hoggard can be reached at bchoggard@apgenc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest e-Edition Martin County Enterprise To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Eastern Living - January 2023 What 2 Watch Greenville Magazine - Winter 2023 Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Inspire Magazine 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesCrime Blotter in Martin CountyBiggs introduced to Martin Co. CommissionersMartin County citizens may have 'found' moneyMartin County Crime BlotterMartin County Crime BlotterCrime Blotter in Martin CountyGeorgia Deans celebrates five-year anniversaryMCS graduates 20 in JanuaryOut & About Week of Feb. 16South Creek falls to Bertie, Gates Co. Images