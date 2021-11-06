WILLIAMSTON – It was all Riverside all the time.
The Knights, the No. 9 seed in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1A football playoffs, scored early and often Friday as Riverside rolled by No. 24 seed Chatham Central 48-0.
Jaylen Williams started the scoring just over two minutes into the contest when he grabbed a punt and returned it 50 yards to paydirt. Tyquan Bunch added the conversion run, and Riverside led 8-0 with 9:37 to play in the quarter.
On the next Chatham Central possession, Shamir Hynson recovered a Bears’ fumble and set up the second score. Bunch put the ball in the endzone on the second offensive play when he went right, cut back left and took the ball to the house from 75 yards away. Senior quarterback Ty Freeman added the conversion, and Riverside led 16-0 with 4:45 remaining in the first period.
After exchanges of possession, Riverside took over at the 25-yard line. Two plays later, Freeman connected on a 56-yard touchdown pass with Williams. The conversion failed, but the Knights were in command with a 22-0 lead at the 9:14 mark of the second quarter.
The Knights scored again before the half ended when first-year skipper Brian Paschal used a timeout to force a punt by the Bears and it paid off.
Freeman capped a 46-yard drive with a one-yard plunge to paydirt with 59 ticks left on the second quarter clock. The pass failed on the two-point conversion, but Riverside led 28-0 at the halftime break.
The second half started with a miscue by each side – a fumble by Riverside followed by Chatham throwing an interception.
Jayden Ransome, who picked off the pass, set Riverside up in good field position and the Knights capitalized.
Freeman connected with Williams on a 10-yard scoring pass and the Knights led 34-0 with 6:56 left in the third quarter.
The Knights scored one more time in the third period when, after stopping Chatham Central on downs, the Knights drove 43 yards on two plays. Bunch had the score on a 40-yard run. He also added the conversion and Riverside claimed a 42-0 advantage.
That score started a running clock for the remainder of the game.
The Knights added another score early in the fourth quarter.
Bunch broke away for a 65-yard touchdown run. The conversion failed, but Riverside led 48-0 with just under 10 minutes to play in the game.
The win moved Riverside (6-3) to the second round of the playoffs where they will travel to Hertford next week for a rematch with Perquimans County High School (7-2). The eighth-seeded Pirates dropped the first contest against Riverside as the Knights took a 26-14 win at “The Swamp” during the regular season.
