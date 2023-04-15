Riverside rolls past Tarboro Brandice Hoggard Staff Writer Apr 15, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TARBORO - The Riverside Knights traveled to Tarboro to take on the Tarboro Vikings on Thursday, April 6.Riverside plated two runs in the first inning of play, with the Vikings scoring one run.While Riverside did not score any runs in the second inning, Tarboro put four runs on the board.Riverside was able to score a run in the third inning, seven in the fourth inning, one run in the fifth and four runs in the sixth, all while the Viking did not score any.The final score of the game was 15-5 with RHS winning after six innings of play.This win and a four-game winning streak left the Knights 8-7 in overall play and 6-2 in the Four Rivers Conference.RHS softball wins easilyThe Riverside Lady Knights softball team also traveled to Tarboro to take on the Tarboro Vikings on Thursday, April 6.The Knights scored two runs in the first inning, while the Vikings did not score any.Riverside went on to score three more runs in the second inning, while Tarboro did not score any.The Knights put eight more runs on the board in the third inning and two more in the fourth inning, while Tarboro was unable to bring in any runs in those innings.After four innings of play the final score was 15-0, Riverside.This win and a five-game winning streak left the Lady Knights 11-3 in overall play and 5-1 in the Four Rivers Conference.Both the baseball and softball teams for Riverside will travel to Hertford to play Perquimans in a conference game at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18.Brandice Hoggard can be reached via email at bchoggard@apgenc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Baseball Games And Toys History Softball Latest eEditionThe Enterprise Get The App! Enterprise Special Editions APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Greenville Magazine - Winter 2023 Eastern Living - January 2023 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesStaying ‘Down on the Farm’ a viable optionMartin County Crime BlotterMartin County Crime BlotterMartin County Crime BlotterHow to shop for Spring household essentialsMartin County Crime BlotterOut & About: Week of April 13, 2023Herring Festival Tradition ContinuesCraddock appointed to Jamesville boardWind power creates future jobs Images