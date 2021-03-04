The Riverside High School soccer team has earned a third match against Southside to determine the Coastal Plains 1A Conference champion.
The Knights, behind a hat trick (three goals) from Dylan Johnson, edged the Seahawks 3-2 on Tuesday (March 2) in a league match.
The result leaves the teams tied in the conference race with 1-1 records.
The third (tiebreaker) match will be played at 6 p.m. Monday at Southside High School.
Seth Camacho added an assist for Riverside, while goalkeeper Jones Manning made seven saves while logging all 80 minutes.
The Knights trailed 2-1 at halftime but rallied to win as Johnson scored his second and third goals in the final 40 minutes.
One day later (March 3), Riverside handed Washington Montessori a 5-1 defeat as Johnson notched a pair of goals and Cameron Lilley, Dillon Taylor and Camacho provided one goal each.
Davis Wynne added an assist for the Knights, who recorded 39 shots – including 22 on goal.
Manning played all 80 minutes in goal and stopped Washington Montessori’s lone two shots.
Following Monday’s match against Southside, Riverside is scheduled to finish its regular season Tuesday at home against Rocky Mount Academy (Senior Night, 4 p.m.) and go to Tarboro Thursday for a 4 p.m. matchup against North East Carolina Prep.