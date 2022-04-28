WINDSOR - Abbie Cargile went 3-for-3 and drove in five runs as Riverside’s softball team humbled Bertie 21-2 here Tuesday afternoon.
Batting in the lead-off spot, the senior shortstop also scored three runs, part of a 12-run first inning, and the Lady Knights never looked back from there. Freshman Ty’Hiera Wooten went 4-for-4 and also scored three runs.
The win boosted Riverside’s Four Rivers 1A Conference mark to 7-2 and made them 13-4 overall. The Knights are in third-place in the league trailing only Gates County and first-place Perquimans. Bertie (1-5 and 1-9 overall) retains fourth place despite the loss.
Bailey Hughes got the win in the circle, surrendering two runs on one hit with zero walks and striking out six. Bertie’s Kaitlin Hoggard absorbed the loss, giving up 21 runs on 16 hits. She also walked five and struck out a pair.
RHS Coach Bob Lilley’s squad jumped on Bertie early. After Abbie Cargile walked, Wooten smacked a base hit and Kaitlyn Hayes followed with another safety as both runs scored. Peyton Lane next reached on an error that scored Hayes before Hughes drove in two more runs to make it 5-0, Riverside.
The Knights then loaded the bases before Abbie Cargile smashed a triple to the wall in left center field, clearing the bases and raising the mark to 8-zip.
Wooten’s second hit scored Cargile, who came around to score the tenth run of the frame. Then, with two outs, Riverside tacked on two more for an even dozen runs in just a half-inning of softball.
Despite that crater-sized hole, Bertie came out scrapping.
Kaitlin Hoggard drew a base-on-balls and took second base on Courtney Hoggard’s base hit. Following a strikeout, and another walk to load the bases, Melaina Blount hit what appeared to be a routine grounder, but the ball was misplayed and both Hoggard ladies scored back-to-back; Courtney coming across on the error.
However, pitcher Hughes erased the threat of more scoring thanks to a ground-out with the bases loaded. Bertie trailed 12-2 after one complete.
Riverside sent 11 batters to the plate in the top of the second and nine of them scored. It might have been more, but the lead runner was called out with the bases loaded, preventing additional damage to the debacle.
Bertie had a runner reach in their half of the second with two outs, but a strikeout ended the inning.
Riverside got its last run in the third as back-to-back singles by Hayes and Lane got two aboard. One out later, Hughes then dropped a bloop single to load the bases and Jailyn Rondeau got the final run-batted-in of the night courtesy of a bases-loaded walk.
Bertie got a runner in scoring position, but a soft grounder ended the game, called early after three innings.
The same two teams meet again this Friday as Bertie seeks to avoid its eighth straight loss and Riverside tries to inch closer to second place.
