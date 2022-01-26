Riverside Outguns South Creek
Andre’ Alfred
Sports Writer
WILLIAMSTON- Not only are these two teams Four Rivers Conference rivals, they are county rivals as well.
The South Creek Cougars traveled a short distance to play the Riverside Knights at home. The game exhibited various means of offensive firepower - from long distance three-pointers, acrobatic layups to monster dunks.
But when the smoke cleared, Riverside would handle their rivals, 87-68.
Riverside immediately lit up the scoreboard with a three ball from Tyler Whitehurst. That spark ignited an additional six-point run from the Knights as they jumped out to a 9-0 lead.
South Creek answered back with a quick basket. On their next possession , the Cougars’ Amarion Norman was fouled and was able to score one of his two free throws to put South Creek on the board and cut the Knights lead to six points, 9-1.
The Cougars continued their scoring escapades with a basket from Vance Rogers Jr. and three ball from long distance area code delivered by Tayvon Lee. The Cougars improved their score and cut their deficit to 9-6.
South Creek would score again on a loose ball, increasing it’s score to 9-8.
Jaah Basnight added his name to the ‘trifecta club’ and buried a three increasing the Knights lead to 12-8.
Both teams continued to fire artillery back and forth. With 2:04 left in the quarter South Creek took its first lead of the game, 16-15.
Whitehurst would score the last basket for the Knight in the first quarter with 1:23 on the clock. But, unfortunately for Riverside, South Creek wasn’t quite finished.
Lee added another trey to his stats followed by a two-point basket from teammate Rogers Jr.
The first quarter ended with South Creek on top 21-17.
The energy of the teams did not dissipate between quarters. In fact, the intensity went up a notch as Riverside’s Tyquan Bunch immediately scored the first two points of the quarter.
On the Knights next possession Terrell Burns executed a strong bucket in the paint and was fouled. Burns completed the ‘and-one,’ giving his team the lead, 22-21. Jyreen Harrell added a free throw after being fouled increasing Riverside’s score, 23-21.
South Creek responded with a basketball from Rogers Jr., knotting the score at 23.
Burns found some room in the paint and muscled in another two points, re-establishing Riverside’s lead, 25-23.
South Creek just wasn’t going away as Tyquavious Baker’s basket equalized the score at 25, with 5:25 left in the half.
Daruis Lewis responded confidently as the new member of the ‘trifecta club’ and banged a three that put the Knights back in the lead, 28-25.
Lewis scored again on the next possession to improve the score to 31-25 after a successful ‘and-one’ completion.
As the battle continued, Riverside would show poise and accuracy as they began to run the score up and play great defense on the other end of the court. South Creek scoring slowed down to a drizzle as misfires and turnovers added to its demise.
The Knight owned the second quarter and ended the half with a nine-point lead by a score of 40-31.
The artillery fire resumed in the third quarter as both teams restocked its ammo for the second half.
With 6:43 on the clock and after two made free throws from Burns, the Knights would still lead, 44-32.
South Creek’s Keltorious Moore long body and hops entitled him to two points slightly closing the gap.
But Riversides ‘trifecta club’ was still open for business as Basnight’s three found the inside of the rim.
As the clock ticked down to 4:09, Riverside still possessed the lead 47-40. No matter how much South Creek scored, it just wasn’t enough.
The rivals continued to exchange baskets and the score slightly elevated to 52-46 with 1:22 remaining in the third quarter.
The game became a little physical as visits to the charity stripe was frequent by both teams.
Riverside’s strike force continued to employ baskets to secure the third quarter lead, 56-49.
Within 15 seconds into the fourth quarter Riverside’s Whitehurst happily added another three-points to the books increasing the score to 59-49.
Of course South Creek didn’t say “uncle” yet. Instead, Moore retaliated with basket minimize the deficit 59-51.
The Knights scored three points total on back-to-back possessions. One point added from a made free throw by Bunch and a two point basket added by Lewis.
Moore return to to the basket via the right baseline and flush a dunk with 6:14 left to play.
Lewis let another one fly from the three-point zip code, increasing Riverside’s score to 65-53.
The battle between the rivals continued as the clock became the sixth man for Riverside. South Creek stepped up its defense only to send Riverside to the free throw line.
With 4:11 left to play in regulation, the Cougars’ found themselves down by double digits, 68-58. No matter what they tried, Riverside had an answer.
Cougar’s Moore banged a three and the Knights responded with a three from Basnight followed by two points from Lewis.
Riverside led 76-61 when a time-out was called by South Creek with 2:43 left to play.
After the time out, Basnight donated another basket to increase the Knights lead 78-61.
Moore and Rogers Jr. contributed back-to-back points for the Cougar’s, but the Knights just would not let up.
As time continued ticking away, the Knights had increased their margin to 85-66 with less than a minute left to play. South Creek would score its last basket before the buzzer and head home with a conference game lost against the Knights 85-68.
Riverside’s Darius Lewis led the Knights in scoring with 22 points followed closely by teammate Jaah Basnight with 21.
Cougars’ Keltorious Moore led South Creek with 24 points.
