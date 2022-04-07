WILLIAMSTON - Riverside High School hosted a Four Rivers Conference track and field meet Wednesday, March 30.

The schools in attendance were Perquimans and South Creek High School.

Final scores were tallied from all the events of the meet.

The field events included (shot putt, long jump and disc throw) and track events (100 meters, hurdles, 400, 400x1 and more).

The events included both the boys’ and girls’ teams.

Points were determined on how the competing athlete finished in each event. The individual scores were calculated to figure the final school score.

The school scores are as follows:

Riverside Boys- 87

Perquimans Boys- 68

South Creek Boys- 14

Riverside Girls- 98

Perquimans- 55

Individual accomplishments are as follows:

Girls High Jump — Janiya Ransom (Riverside) leaped 5 ft. She is also ranked No. 1 in the state;

Boys Shot Putt — Maci Wiggins (Riverside) threw for 37’ 11”;

Boys 110 High Hurdles — Quinte Bradshaw (South Creek) 18.4 seconds;

Girls 400 Meters — Zion Jenkins (Riverside) 1 minute 12 seconds;

Boys 400 Meters — Taivan Lee (South Creek) 1 minute.

