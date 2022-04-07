Riverside tops South Creek, Perquimans Andre’ Alfred Sports Writer Apr 7, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Riverside’s Janiya Ransom cleared 5ft. in the high jump. Ransome is ranked number one in the state. Andre’ Alfred/The Enterprise South Creek’s Quinte Bradshaw ran the 110 meter high hurdle in 18.4 seconds. Andre’ Alfred/The Enterprise Riverside's Maci Wiggins launched the putt for 37' 11". Andre' Alfred The Enterprise South Creek's Taivon Lee (left) finished the 400 meters in one minute. Andre' Alfred The Enterprise Riverside's Zion Jenkins finished the 400 meters in 1 minute 12 seconds. Andre' Alfred The Enterprise Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WILLIAMSTON - Riverside High School hosted a Four Rivers Conference track and field meet Wednesday, March 30.The schools in attendance were Perquimans and South Creek High School.Final scores were tallied from all the events of the meet.The field events included (shot putt, long jump and disc throw) and track events (100 meters, hurdles, 400, 400x1 and more).The events included both the boys’ and girls’ teams.Points were determined on how the competing athlete finished in each event. The individual scores were calculated to figure the final school score.The school scores are as follows:Riverside Boys- 87Perquimans Boys- 68South Creek Boys- 14Riverside Girls- 98Perquimans- 55Individual accomplishments are as follows:Girls High Jump — Janiya Ransom (Riverside) leaped 5 ft. She is also ranked No. 1 in the state;Boys Shot Putt — Maci Wiggins (Riverside) threw for 37’ 11”;Boys 110 High Hurdles — Quinte Bradshaw (South Creek) 18.4 seconds;Girls 400 Meters — Zion Jenkins (Riverside) 1 minute 12 seconds;Boys 400 Meters — Taivan Lee (South Creek) 1 minute.Andre’ Alfred can be reached via email at aalfred@ncweeklies.com. Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags South Creek High School Perquimans Athletics Sport School Field Event Putt Track And Field High Jump Track Event Latest e-Edition Martin County Enterprise To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Winterville Magazine Greenville Life in the East Her Magazine January 2022 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesMartin County citizens summoned to jury dutyDr. Manning honored as 2022 Citizen of the YearHonored for doing what he loves to doCrime blotter: Todd charged with driving while impairedMCC signs partnership to benefit studentsWho is our best-known?Local business leaders celebrate the last yearMCC hosts legislators, commissionerRiverside garners 8-1 win over HolmesMore bearable... Images