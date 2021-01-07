Jim Green
The Enterprise
WILLIAMSTON - Riverside High School's varsity volleyball team used extended serving runs in the first two sets and went on to sweep South Creek on Senior Night Dec. 30.
The 25-17, 25-9, 25-17 triumph improved the Knights to 7-4 overall and 7-3 in the Coastal Plains 1A Conference, while South Creek fell to 6-4 in the league and 7-5 overall entering the final week (this week) of the regular season.
The duo of setter Kaitlyn Hayes and outside hitter Lakelyn Cooke (two kills) worked well in the early going for Riverside. Charity Ross (one kill) also added a kill.
Consecutive kills by Cooke put Riverside ahead 3-0, but the Cougars came back with three points by Bailey Hughes to take the lead before a kill by Ross tied it.
The Knights never trailed again in the set. A four-point run by Cooke, sparked by a block by Zaria Young, made it 8-4.
South Creek was never able to get it any closer than three points the rest of the way, and that was when a point by Samantha Sosa trimmed the deficit to 14-11.
Katie Beach - one of four seniors along with Cooke, Ross and Gracie Mizelle - reeled off six straight points as Cooke smashed three kills and Ross added one.
A block by Trevondra Brown on a kill attempt by Cooke cut the lead to 24-16, and a missed kill by RHS gave the Cougars another point before a serve into the net sealed the set for the Knights.
Behind a pair of blocks by Brown, South Creek grabbed a 5-2 advantage in the second set.
Young (four points) and Mizelle (three), with help from Beach (kill and tap) helped the Knights grab a 12-8 lead.
South Creek managed just one more point, and that was on a Knights serve into the net. The Cougars served into the net, and Hayes followed with the final 11 points of the set as Cooke had three more kills and Ross added one.
Brown's block of Cooke got the Cougars off to a good start in the final set. Cooke's kill cut the visitors' lead in half, and Young's kill made it 3-2 Riverside.
Neither team gained a lead of more than two points through the next five service rotations.
Returns by Abbie Cargile and Beach (kill) pushed the Riverside advantage to 9-6, and two rotations later, three points by Mizelle made it 13-8.
The Knights eventually pulled away behind Hayes (two points), Ross (tap and a deep push return) and three points from Cooke (Cargile added a kill) to make it 21-13.
South Creek used three points from Pearl Biggs to close within five before a kill by Ross ended the run.
A crosscourt kill by Mizelle, followed by the final two points from Young, ended the match.