WILLIAMSTON - The Knights hosted conference and county rival South Creek Wednesday afternoon. The conference match scores were 25-10, 25-5 and 25-11 in favor of the Knights. The Knights are now 17-4 overall and have a 1A Four Rivers Conference record of 11-1 placing them in second place under Perquimans.
Meanwhile South Creek is now 5-12 overall and have a 1A Four Rivers Conference record of 4-7 ranking them fifth.
Riverside’s Melaina Blount served for 18 points which included 10 aces, while Abbie Cargile served for 11 points with four aces.
Abbie Cargile recorded 11 kills and Kelsey Hardison contributed five.
Kaitlyn Hayes provided 18 assist and Bailey Huges tallied seven.
The Knights will travel to play first place Perquimans High School at 6 p.m., Oct 14 (today).