WILLIAMSTON – Abbie Cargile’s bat continues to sizzle for the Riverside High School softball team.
Cargile made Knights’ history Tuesday when she hit for the cycle in Riverside’s 10-3 nonconference victory over Gates County.
“She has been swinging a hot bat for us lately and she was perfect (against Gates),” RHS head coach Bob Lilley said. “She is one of the hardest working players we have coached and it is awesome to sit back and watch the things she is doing right now. We are so proud of her.”
Cargile led off the bottom of the first for the Knights with a triple to left field and scored the tying run off a sacrifice fly from Kaitlyn Hayes.
In the second inning, Riverside loaded the bases and Cargile launched a one-out, grand slam home run over the centerfield fence to make it 5-1.
Cargile singled in the fourth inning and then blooped a double between the shortstop and left fielder in the fifth frame to finish 4-for-4 with two stolen bases, four runs scored and five RBIs.
The Knights extended their lead with two runs in the fourth and three in the fifth.
Gates County added single runs in the fourth and fifth frames.
The other story to come out of the contest was the continued improvement of right-handed pitcher Peyton Lane.
Lane earned the win on the mound with seven innings of work. She struck out seven while giving up only four hits.
Over her last three starts (19 innings), Lane has allowed just five hits and three runs (previous games against South Creek and Cape Hatteras were shutouts).
Riverside made just one error defensively against the Red Barons.
“Abbie and Melaina (Blount) were great with the gloves and made some huge plays to keep them from having big innings,” Lilley said. “We were also able to steal some bases and make things happen with our speed.”
The Knights’ skipper said the team played well in all phases Tuesday.
“We have talked all season about playing a complete game, and I thought we did that (against Gates),” he said. “Up to this point, it feels like between hitting, baserunning, pitching and defense there has been one area in which we did not perform where we wanted, and we were solid in every aspect today.”
Blount added two hits and two runs scored for Riverside, while Hayes had a hit, two stolen bases and two RBIs. Katie Beach (three stolen bases, two runs scored) and Lakelyn Cooke (two stolen bases) also collected hits for the Knights.
Riverside plays host to Southside at 6 p.m. Friday for Senior Night.