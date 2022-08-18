Coaching legend Harold Robinson doesn’t have enough fingers on which to wear his 14 championship and bowl rings he has received during his illustrious coaching career, spanning more than 42 years.
This Saturday, Aug. 20, Robinson will receive his 15th ring as he is inducted into the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s (NCHSAA) Hall of Fame.
He is honored to be the first coach from Martin County to receive the award.
“It makes me feel like I have done something for the community and the kids,” he said.
Only four coaches from across the state will be inducted out of 3,000 nominated this year.
The ceremony will take place in Cary at the Embassy Suites Hotel at 5 p.m. Tickets are required. Several members of his former coaching staff and players plan to be there.
Robinson spent 31 years in Williamston, from 1974-2003, coaching the (then), Williamston High School Tigers.
During his first five years, he was assistant football coach and assistant baseball coach under the leadership of Coach Dink Mills, whom he still has breakfast with every Wednesday.
In 1979, Robinson became the school’s Athletic Director and Head Football Coach and spent the next 25 years building a legacy of a winning football program and strong athletic program, of which Riverside High School still benefits from.
“Coach Mills taught me three things — discipline, organization and hard work,” he said.
Robinson tried to instill that wisdom in his players over the years, and lives his life by those tenets today.
Later, Robinson served as head coach under Mills when the latter became principal of Williamston High.
“Dink was the best of the best,” he added.
Robinson’s legacy is apparent in the current coaching staff at Riverside.
Several current coaches and staff at Martin County Schools were under his “Coaching Tree,” he said, including Brain Pascal, Jim Bob Bryant, Torie Young, Ronald Pou and Hank Tice.
Coach Herbie Rogers, who passed away this year, “stayed with me for 20 years,” he said. “They were the best of times. I am so proud of all of them.”
After he retired from Williamston, Robinson assisted the coaching staff at East Carolina University as Director of High School Relations for Football for 12 years.
His championships and accolades, too numerous to list, include taking the Williamston football team to State Championships five times, winning it twice. His 1999 football team was only the second to go undefeated in the history of Williamston High.
Robinson’s career record is 191-96 at one school.
“People always ask me which State championship game I enjoyed the most. They are like children. You love them all,” he said.
One of the things he is most proud of, besides his three children, he said, was staying at one school for 30 years.
“Everybody didn’t always agree with me, but they stuck with me. In a small town like Williamston, I am so proud that I got to be part of things which would [ultimately] help the town,” he said. “The coaches, players and community deserved that.”
In fact, in 1989, he received the Outstanding Male Coach Contributing the Most to High School Athletics in North Carolina.
“That is one I really cherish,” he said.
“Williamston is rich in athletic tradition. I made it my objective to increase the athletic program. We added soccer, volleyball, indoor track and wrestling,” he said.
In fact, at one point as the Athletic Director, he was in charge of 17 sports.
Robinson, who was born and raised in Washington, graduated from Washington High School in 1967. He views Williamston as his second home.
“I lived there for 31 years. They raised me,” he said. “They were as good to me and my family as anybody could have been. I loved Williamston. I tried to be fair, consistently fair, with their kids.”
The soft-spoken Robinson said he is, “low when I have to be but loud when I need to be.”
He has a special place in his heart for 12 players that stuck by him in 1984, when Robinson stood his ground about a decision he made concerning some players who had broken the rules.
“I will never forget those 12. They stood by me,” he added.
They finished second in the state that year. He fondly recalls each one of their names and their positions.
“That is the team everybody forgets about,” he said.
Williamston High School was a 3A school from the early 1970s through the late eighties. Robinson helped put the Tigers on the state’s football-map.
“Williamston High School was a great place to go to school — you can ask anybody,” he said. “At one time, we had 7,500 people come to a football game. We built that football stadium in 1988 because of the success in 1984.”
At times during his career, the hill leading down into the stadium would be covered with fans and the bleachers packed.
“You reflect back — they were good memories,” he said. “I’ll never forget those days of seeing the hill full of people.”
He hopes his Hall of Fame honor will shine a light back on Williamston.
“I hope in some way, this induction will mean as much to the former players and coaches, [as it does to me],” he said. “They deserve it.”
His seemingly photographic memory allows him to tick off finite details — such as names of former players, plays during random games and aspects of each championship. He can quote individual plays and final scores like he coached them yesterday.
He keeps in touch with his former coaches and players on Facebook.
“I’m so proud of the whole group. They know I’m a phone call away,” he said.
Robinson now fills his time writing a weekly column for the Washington Daily News, working part-time at an auto parts store and umpiring. He has three children and nine grandchildren. He and his wife Tracey of 12 years live in Washington on the Pamlico River.
Robinson will also be honored at Riverside High School on Sept. 16 at the home football game.
He said he and former football players will take what was called the “Tiger Walk” from Shaws to the stadium.
“That is sacred ground,” he said. “I like the fact that Jim Bob, Brain, Ronald and Torie are there.
Former player Roy Lilley said, “the upcoming induction into the NCHSAA Hall of Fame speaks volumes about how well he is regarded throughout the State of North Carolina.
“As the head coach of two State Football Championship teams at Williamston High School, and assistant coach for two State Baseball Championship teams, and his other numerous achievements, helped put Williamston and Martin County on the map in many ways,” he said. “Even more importantly, he touched the lives of hundreds of athletes by teaching the virtues of discipline, dependability, grit, determination, honor, ethics, teamwork and winning and losing with class.”