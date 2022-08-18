Coaching legend Harold Robinson doesn’t have enough fingers on which to wear his 14 championship and bowl rings he has received during his illustrious coaching career, spanning more than 42 years.

This Saturday, Aug. 20, Robinson will receive his 15th ring as he is inducted into the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s (NCHSAA) Hall of Fame.

