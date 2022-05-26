It may surprise you to learn that Rocky Mount holds a unique place in NASCAR history. Better yet, the city will hold that honored and historic place for the rest of time.
Rocky Mount — unsure whether it was Nash or Edgecombe County — was the hometown of Blackie Pitt (1925-1992), recognized as NASCAR’s very first Grand National Rookie of the Year. He was honored following the 1954 season, six years after NASCAR’s inaugural eight-race 1949 campaign.
Perhaps understandably, sanctioning body president Bill France and his cohorts were too busy leading the growth of their new enterprise to worry about such trivial matters. Besides, almost every racer back then could be considered something of a rookie since there hadn’t been much stock car racing until France began building his empire in the late 1940s.
By 1954, when Pitt made the first of his 81 career starts, racing was ready for a Rookie of the Year. There was no formal selection process, so France simply asked NASCAR publicist Houston Lawing to pick someone. Although he was officially acknowledged and briefly mentioned on occasion, Pitt never got a trophy or much publicity.
He finished 11th in championship points that year, with no poles, victories or top-5 finishes. He had six top 10s in 27 starts, good for almost $2,000. His career resume was equally modest: 81 career starts in ’54-’55-’56-’58, with no career poles, victories or top 5s. He had 19 top-10 finishes — including four career-bests of sixth — but didn’t lead any of the 9,362 laps he completed.
Records show him driving for his brother, Brownie Pitt (1925-1992), and Rocky Mount native Gary Drake, plus Ernest Woods and J.M. Fitzgibbons. Similar to many drivers of the day, Pitt raced whatever was available: Buicks, Studebakers, Plymouths, Oldsmobiles, Fords and Hudsons. His last career start was in April of 1958 at Old Bridge (N.J.) Stadium, where he finished a dead-last 27th.
Pitt is among the two dozen or so rookie standouts whose career never went very far. There’s no evidence that all rookie winners become stars just as there are plenty of championship-winning Hall of Fame drivers who didn’t win the award.
Some examples: Ryan Newman won the 2002 rookie award over seven-time champion and looming Hall of Fame driver Jimmie Johnson. (Whose career would you take?) Thomas Cox beat fellow rookie Cale Yarborough in 1962. (Again, whose career would you take?) Lennie Pond beat Darrell Waltrip in 1973, a selection that still rankles ol’ DW. Skip Manning won the 1981 rookie award over both Neil Bonnett and Bill Elliott. (Really?) And despite having embarrassingly bad stats in just five late-season starts, part-time backmarker Woodie Wilson beat Wendell Scott (25 starts) for the rookie award in 1961. It was so blatantly racist as to be almost criminal, unquestionably the most shameful of all rookie snubs.
Look at what happened to these rookie winners: Kevin Conway (2010), Andy Lally (2011) and Stephen Leicht (2012) totaled ZERO top-5 finishes in 34 combined starts after winning the award. (They’re out of racing now). On the other hand, the three latest rookie winners are young, but Chase Briscoe and Cole Custer have already won, and Daniel Hemric likely will soon join them. (By the way: Hemric’s late uncle, Dickie, was an outstanding basketball player for Wake Forest and the Boston Celtics in the early- to mid-1950s).
Generally speaking, NASCAR gets it right. For example, you can’t deny that Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt, David Pearson, Rusty Wallace, Jeff Gordon, Alan Kulwicki, Tony Stewart, Matt Kenseth, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Davey Allison were good picks. (Davey’s championship-winning father, Bobby, won three races, but still lost 1966 ROTY to James Hylton).
In time, these rookie winners will also make the Hall: Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Chase Elliott, Carl Edwards, Kyle Larson and Joey Logano.
But time seems to be running out for long-ago rookie winners and HOF hopefuls Geoffrey Bodine and Ricky Rudd.
A final word about the award: Many winners simply had a better year than their rookie rivals. Clearly, Yarborough had a better career than Cox, but ROTY is about one season rather than a career. Newman had a better 2002 than Johnson, but not nearly as good a career. Terry Labonte and Harry Gant were great racers, but happened to be in the same rookie class as Earnhardt. And nobody can deny that Waltrip was better than Pond — except for their rookie season.
As for this year: Harrison Burton, Todd Gilliland and Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric are NASCAR’s only Rookie of the Year candidates. Does anyone see a future multi-time champion or Hall of Famer among that group?
Rocky Mount native Al “Buddy” Pearce has spent 53 years covering motorsports, from go-karts to Formula One and everything in between. He’s the stock car editor for www.autoweek.com and is finishing 50 First Victories,his 13th NASCAR book. He’s in Newport News, Virginia, atomanoran123@gmail.com.