Riverside High School has hired a new head coach for their varsity football team.
Mike Sartain was introduced by Martin County Schools Director of Family and Student Involvement Asim McGill, himself a former RHS football coach, on Thursday afternoon at the auditorium of Riverside High School.
Former RHS football coach Brian Paschal stepped down as head football coach in March this year after serving as head coach for two seasons.
Sartain arrives in Williamston, having been a former head coach at East Carteret High School and serving as an assistant at West Carteret High School, Jack Britt High School and South View High School.
Coach Sartain holds undergraduate degrees from University of North Carolina and Western Carolina University and a master’s degree from East Carolina University. While at UNC, Coach Sartain was a shot putter and discus thrower for the track and field team and played high school football in Raleigh.
When addressing the assembled collection of parents, kids and boosters, Coach Sartain expressed his interest in athletes who play in all sports to participate in varsity football. The all-around athlete makes the better player in his mind. He also stressed his background as a strength and conditioning coach to make sure that his players would get more fit.
He spoke of the history of high school football at the school, naming many of the great coaches who have had success here in Williamston, including Coach Harold Robinson. He also mentioned talking to Jim Bob Bryant about the job and, of course, talking to Coach McGill who coached at Riverside for over a decade with success. He believes a foundation has been left by the previous coaches and he just needs to build on the foundation.
Coaching influences, especially at the high school level, include Bob Paroli and Rodney Brewington among others. Coach Paroli, who passed away in 2022, was one of the winningest high school coaches in the history of the state of North Carolina. Coach Paroli played on the N.C. State 1957 ACC championship team.
Coach Brewington is the current head coach at South View High School.
“Nothing can beat Friday nights in the fall,” said Coach Sartain “I am really looking forward to the atmosphere in the Swamp.”
He encouraged folks to really pack the stands on Friday nights and to enjoy the experience of high school football.
Coach Sartain, while not necessarily committing himself to a style of play, thinks that misdirection is effective in high school football. He remarked that he had seen success with a “Wing T” offense set with pulling lineman creating problems for high school defenses.
He especially knows that as a former defensive coordinator at the high school level and how hard those offenses are to defend.
Announcing summer workouts, he has proposed an early morning workout and a late afternoon workout with players choosing which one they can attend. He did say he would try to work with parents and students as far as availability knowing that some students have jobs in the summer.
The Riverside Knights will be ushering in a new era under Coach Sartain, that recognizes and appreciates the past and history in “the Swamp.”
He looks for to seeing fans at the games on Friday night in the fall.