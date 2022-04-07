New East Carolina men’s basketball coach Mike Schwartz’s staff is coming together.
Schwartz hired Jake Morton and Riley Davis as assistant coaches and Jesse Higdon as director of basketball operations, the program announced.
Morton comes from Jacksonville State, where he worked as an assistant. He has been on the Gamecocks’ staff during a terrific run for the program, which saw single-season highs in wins with 24 in 2018-19, and this past season when Jacksonville State earned a No. 15 seed in the NCAA tournament, where it lost to No. 2 Auburn in the first round.
“We are very fortunate to have Jake Morton with us at ECU,” Schwartz said. “I have known Jake for over 15 years. He is one of the very best basketball minds and relationship-builders I have ever been around.
“As dynamic as Jake is in those areas, he is an even better person. Jake has been an instrumental piece of building successful programs everywhere he has been. His experience, ability to connect with players and his unwavering positive approach to everything he does will make a huge impact on our program.”
Morton, who graduated from Miami in 1993 with a degree in general studies, has had previous coaching stops at Coppin State, Western Kentucky, Miami, James Madison and Bowie State.
Davis has spent the last four seasons at UT Arlington where he was promoted to assistant head coach and recruiting coordinator in April of 2021. Davis helped UTA finish in the Top 40 in the country in the 2020-21 season in blocks per game (21st, 4.8), steals per game (24th, 8.3), turnover margin (33rd, +2.8) and 3-pointers per game (37th, 9.0).
“Riley Davis possesses a special combination of impactful experience, strong relationships and an ability to develop players at the highest level,” Schwartz said. “Riley is as genuine of a person there is, and everything he does both on and off the court is built on a foundation of passion and integrity. This is what makes Riley one of the brightest young coaches in the country.”
Davis also served as the video coordinator and director of player development at Tennessee for two seasons before coming to UTA in April of 2018. Davis also worked as a regional NBA scout for the then-Charlotte Bobcats in 2013-14.
Higdon will help oversee the direction of the program. She is on track to complete requirements for a Master of Business Analytics from the Haslam College of Business in May.
Higdon has served as an arena management assistant for Thompson-Boling Arena at Tennessee since 2016, helping with operations for both concerts and sporting events. She also worked with the athletic department in ticketing, event management, hospitality and administration.
“There are some people out there who just have the ‘it’ factor,” Schwartz said. “Jesse Higdon is one of them. Her education, experience and infectious personality make us very lucky to have her here at ECU. Her background in athletics administration and analytics will create a very professional atmosphere within our program.”