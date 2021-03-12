TARBORO - Riverside hung with perennial state champion Tarboro for most of two quarters.
In the end, however, the Vikings pulled away for a 61-13 victory.
Trailing 13-0 Riverside got on the board when Tykeen Freeman connected with Shamir Basnight on a 68-yard scoring pass. The conversion failed, but Riverside closed to within 13-6.
Tarboro answered when Jalen Razor scored on an 8-yard run to make it 19-6.
The Knights came right back with a three-yard Basnight run and a Kolby Chesson extra point to close the gap to 19-13.
That's as close as it got, however, as Tarboro scored the final score of the first half and rolled off 34 unanswered points to secure the win.
The loss drops Riverside to 1-1 for the season.