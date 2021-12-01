Bob Stoops is coaching Oklahoma Football. That’s not really the subject of this column, but nobody is talking about it and I certainly think it’s worth mentioning.
Stoops is stepping out of retirement for at least one game (Mack Brown 2.0?) because Lincoln Riley created a vacancy when he accepted the USC job. The former ECU assistant coach chose great weather and an opportunity to dominate the west coast over competing in the SEC. I don’t blame him.
That news was so big, it dominated the headlines during an NFL Sunday. I like to imagine Brian Kelly was watching from South Bend and said aloud, somebody hold my beer.
Someone taking over as the Head Coach for LSU is big news. That news is made bigger and more awkward when you take into consideration the Tigers are bowl eligible and have another game to play.
When the coach accepting the job is leaving Notre Dame and a potential playoff berth, it’s no longer just a sports story. It becomes something they talk about on the major network morning shows.
I can’t help but feel bad for Ed Orgeron. I know he made his bed (pun intended) but he was made to coach LSU. After beating Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M, he said goodbye to his players with a bowl game still left to play because he didn’t want to share his office with the guy hired to replace him. I don’t blame him either.
While we watch the chaos unfold and coaching poaching season gets off to a fast start, I want us to take a moment and make sure we remember this feeling. It’s important we keep it in mind when our favorite player transfers to another school or declines playing in the bowl game prior to leaving to prepare for the NFL draft.
It is more evident than ever that college athletics is a business. Brian Kelly got millions of dollars from Notre Dame and they didn’t get his loyalty because LSU had a hundred million. The players get room, board and tuition and they are expected to be more loyal than coaches? That doesn’t seem reasonable.
We can debate about whether what is happening to college football is good. We can argue about how it should or could be and consider how to make the changes necessary to improve it. We should have these discussions and if you have ideas, please email me.
What I won’t do, not even for one minute, is judge someone for trying to do what’s best for them and their family. I don’t have to like what it means for my favorite team and their chances of winning, but I have no interest in being a hypocrite.
I live in a house with too much glass to throw stones. Being a great Dad, brother, son and uncle are far more important to me than… well, anything. How can I be mad at someone else for feeling the same way?
