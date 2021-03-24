BAYBORO – The football teams from Riverside and Pamlico County got into an old-fashioned shootout Monday night.
The teams combined for 119 points, with the Hurricanes (2-1 overall, 2-0 conference) handing the Knights a 77-42 Coastal Plains 1A Conference loss.
The teams put up three touchdowns in the first five plays.
Riverside was the first to score, as quarterback Tykeen Freeman hooked up wwith Javion Griffin on a 69-yard TD pass with 11:05 left in the first quarter. The extra point kick was no good, leaving the score 6-0.
Pamlico answered with an 85-yard kickoff return from Savone Tutt to tie it at 6-all with 10:47 left in the first quarter.
Riverside responded with an 80-yard kickoff return by Shamir Basnight just 14 seconds later, and he added the two-point conversion run to give the visitors a 14-6 lead.
Isaiah Godette’s 32-yard run and a conversion run by Tutt tied the score at 14 with 6:25 left in the quarter.
Pamlico took the lead when Godette threw an 80-yard TD pass to Michael Pool. Tutt’s conversion run made it 22-14 Hurricanes with 3:21 left in the first quarter.
Riverside came back early in the second stanza to tie it at 22-all when Griffin returned an interception 28 yards for a TD and Tykeen Freeman added the conversion run with 9:23 left in the first half.
That was the first of six scores in the second quarter.
Pamlico regained the lead, 30-22, on a 41-yard TD pass from Godette to Jahmere Miller. Tutt added the conversion run with 6:59 remaining in the half.
Riverside responded with a 34-yard TD pass from Freeman to Basnight. The conversion pass failed, leaving the score 30-28 with 6:02 left in the first half.
Pamlico added to its lead when Daran Goodwin scored on a one-yard run and Tutt added the conversion run with 3:58 remaining, extending the Hurricanes’ advantage to 38-28.
Pamlico got a big play on special teams when Pool blocked a Riverside punt and returned it 34 yards for a score with 3:11 left in the first half. Tutt’s conversion run made it 46-28.
A 12-yard run by Godette and a Tutt conversion run gave the home team a 54-28 cushion with 47 seconds left in the half.
The Knights struck on an 18-yard pass from Freeman to Griffin just before halftime, pulling Riverside within 20 (54-34) at the break.
Pamlico outscored Riverside 23-8 in the second half.
Godette hooked up with Pool on a 36-yard TD pass with 11:13 left in the third quarter. Tutt’s conversion run made it 62-34.
The Hurricanes then added two more scores in the third: the first on a 25-yard TD run by Godette, and the second on a 53-yard run by Tutt. Tutt had the conversion after Godette’s TD, and 44 kicked the extra point after Tutt’s TD to give Pamlico a 77-34 advantage.
The continuous clock ran the rest of the way.
Riverside’s final score came on a 12-yard run by Basnight with 5:44 remaining in the game. Freeman passed to Griffin for the two-point conversion.
Riverside (1-2 overall, 0-2 CPC) continues its league schedule with a conference game Friday at Northside.
Kickoff is 7 p.m.