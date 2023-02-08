South Creek Basketball Brandice Hoggard Staff Writer Feb 8, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WINDSOR - The varsity South Creek Cougars fell to the Bertie Falcons on Friday, Feb. 3 at Bertie High School.The Cougars started out the first quarter scoring 15 points with Bertie scoring 28. They then added two more points in the second quarter and Bertie added 25.At halftime the score was 53-17 with Bertie leading. The Cougars come back in the third quarter scoring 11 points and the Falcons scoring 20.The Cougars scored 11 more points and the Falcons scored 11 points in the fourth quarter making the final score 84-39.The Cougars are 2-10 overall in the conference.Brandice Hoggard can be reached via email at bchoggard@apgenc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Games And Toys Ornithology Latest e-Edition Martin County Enterprise To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions ENC Food Guide - 2023 Greenville Magazine - Winter 2023 Eastern Living - January 2023 Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Inspire Magazine 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Her Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesMartin County Crime BlotterCrime Blotter in Martin CountyKulikowski named Greenville-Pitt Chamber’s Citizen of the YearElizabeth Danette GroceMartin County leaders continue work on hospitalMartin County Crime BlotterDoris Ann ChessonCounty legislators receive committee assignmentsFading forests...Bertie Economic Development Director comes to Martin County ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.