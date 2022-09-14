ROBERSONVILLE - The Bertie High School Falcons traveled to Cougar territory for a conference varsity volleyball match on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
The South Creek Cougars made short work of the Falcons, beating them in three sets: 25-19, 23-12, 25-19.
In the first set Bertie ran off three straight points before the Cougars were able to score. The teams were tied at six points until the Cougars made a three point run forcing the Falcons to use a timeout to regroup.
Later in the set, South Creek extended Bertie's deficit to a seven point lead, 19-12.
From there the Cougars cruised to a 25-19 first set win.
In the second set it was South Creek that jumped ahead with a three-point lead. As a unit Bertie offense and defense fell apart.
The Cougars had the largest lead in the match, 14-3, as they rolled off several points before Bertie could break the serve. Again the Cougars cruised to the finish line winning the second set 25-12.
The third set began with Bertie accelerating the pace of the game which gave the Falcons a 4-1 lead. Bertie’s unorthodox offensive threw the Cougars off kilter.
Instead of setting up the ball Bertie was hitting the ball back directly catching the Cougars’ out of position. This strategy held the Cougars at bay and accounted for five ties in the set.
Slowly, but surely, South Creek made the adjustments and managed to pull away slowly, but still encountered difficulty managing Bertie’s offensive strategy.
Finally, the Cougars had to use a timeout to make the appropriate adjustments, the score was 16-10, Cougars.
The timeout proved significant and the Cougars steadily increased their scoring with Bertie close behind.
The Falcons were frequently penalized for improper ball handling which aided in their loss.
The Cougars seized the third set victory, 25-19 winning the match.
Andre' Alfred can be reached via email at aalfred@ncweeklies.com.
